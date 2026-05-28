5 Seconds of Summer announce ‘Everyone’s A Star!’ world tour to include a stop in Bangkok on 9 November
5 Seconds of Summer have announced the Everyone’s A Star! world tour in Asia, including a Bangkok date on November 9 at UOB Live. The Australian multi-platinum band, known for alt-rock and punk-pop influences, will bring the new tour to Thailand as part of its regional run.
Formed in Sydney in 2011, 5 Seconds of Summer have grown from high school friends into an internationally successful band. Over 14 years, the group has sold more than 18 million albums, over 6 million tickets worldwide, generated more than 10 billion streams, and achieved three Billboard 200 number-one debuts. The band has won multiple awards, including at the ARIA Awards, MTV EMAs and MTV VMAs.
The quartet, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin, said they are entering a new era with their upcoming sixth album, Everyone’s A Star, their first release under Republic Records. The album is led by singles including Not Ok, Boyband, and Telephone Busy.
Tickets for the 5 Seconds of Summer announce ‘Everyone’s A Star! world tour in Bangkok are now officially on sale. Fans can purchase their tickets today via Thai Ticket Major.
Press Release
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