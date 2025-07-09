3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht

High-end bags nearly sold before police intervene just in time

3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht
Photo via Facebook/ สืบนครบาล IDMB

Police arrested three suspects for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht from a house in Bangkok and attempting to sell them.

The victim filed a complaint at Phetchakasem Police Station after the theft occurred at a residence in Soi Phetchakasem 67, Bang Kae district, between 4.30am and 5am on July 4. Eleven luxury brand handbags were stolen from the property.

CCTV footage captured three suspects, two women and one man, removing the bags from cabinets within the house before fleeing on two motorcycles. The total loss was estimated at more than 1 million baht.

Officers later identified the suspects as 27 year old Kittisak, 32 year old Orrawan, and 30 year old Apinya. Police received a tip-off that the two women had arranged to meet a prospective buyer interested in buying the stolen items.

Police closely monitored the agreed meeting point at a shopping mall in the Rama I area of Bangkok. Apinya arrived at the mall around 1.30pm, carrying multiple designer handbags. Officers immediately approached her and asked to inspect the bags.

Luxury bag theft Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ สืบนครบาล IDMB

Apinya admitted to stealing the items and informed officers that Orrawan was also present at the mall. Both women were subsequently arrested.

The suspects confessed that additional stolen bags were kept at a rented room in the Hua Lamphong area, where the third suspect, Kittisak, was staying. Police raided the property, arrested Kittisak, and recovered the remaining stolen goods.

Police intervened thieves when they tried to sell stolen designer brand bags
Photo via Facebook/ สืบนครบาล IDMB

A background check revealed that Kittisak was wanted in connection with seven previous cases involving drugs and theft. Orrawan had four outstanding cases related to drugs and illegal firearms, while Apinya was wanted for five drug-related offences.

One million baht bags stole from home in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ สืบนครบาล IDMB

All three suspects have been charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Code for committing theft at night by breaking into the victim’s accommodation and using vehicles to aid the crime and facilitate escape. The offence carries a penalty of one to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 baht.

