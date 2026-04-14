Man high on meth arrested after attempted assault in Samut Prakan

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A man allegedly high on methamphetamine broke into a young woman’s apartment in Samut Prakan during the Songkran holiday and attempted to assault her before being chased down and detained by locals.

Police from Bang Phli station received a report of the attempted assault and coordinated with local patrol officers and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation to investigate the incident at a residence in Bang Chalong subdistrict, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province.

Upon arrival, officers found the 20 year old woman with injuries to her lip and a bite mark on her left shoulder. Rescue workers gave her initial medical attention before she was taken to hospital.

She told police she normally lived with her parents, who had gone away for Songkran, leaving her alone in the apartment. While resting, the assailant allegedly broke in through a rear door secured with a metal grille and fly screen, forcing the lock before attacking her on her bed and demanding her silence.

She bit his arm and screamed for help in self-defence. The man allegedly bit her shoulder in retaliation before she managed to break free and run to her landlord.

A neighbour named Non said he heard her screams and witnessed the suspect fleeing, falsely claiming to be in a relationship with her. Residents pursued him and he tried to escape by jumping into a canal, but was found shortly after and held until police arrived.

The suspect, identified as 39 year old Pornsawan “Joe” Thuamprasert, was reportedly incoherent and heavily under the influence of drugs. He claimed he had entered the apartment to escape the heat and had asked for a drink, insisting he had no intention of assault. He admitted to smoking methamphetamine before the incident, saying he knew the area from buying food at the woman’s mother’s noodle stall.

Police took him into custody and, with assistance from rescue workers, transported him to Bang Phli Hospital. He will remain in custody pending further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.