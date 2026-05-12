Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 12, 2026, 2:33 PM
117 1 minute read
Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A 55 year old Chaiyaphum homeowner is seeking answers after receiving a house seizure notice, despite saying he cleared his bank debt in full last year and has documents to prove it.

Today, May 12, Kriengsak, from Phon Thong subdistrict, Mueang Chaiyaphum district, submitted evidence to the media after receiving a property seizure notice from the Chaiyaphum Legal Execution Office dated May 8.

The evidence included Legal Execution Office seizure notices from 2025 and 2026, and a bank receipt showing the 418,140 baht (about US$12,900) debt had been paid in full.

The latest notice stated that a land title deed and residential house in Phon Thong subdistrict had been seized, with a total value of about 418,140 baht. Mediation was scheduled for June 4 at the Chaiyaphum Provincial Legal Execution Office.

A Chaiyaphum man is seeking answers after receiving a home seizure notice despite saying his bank debt was paid.
Photo via Amarin TV

Kriengsak said he had mortgaged the house and title deed with an unnamed bank more than 10 years ago and paid about 4,000 baht a month. He later fell behind during COVID-19 before entering mediation with the bank and the Legal Execution Office in 2025.

Under the agreement, he was required to clear the outstanding amount within the set deadline. On May 8, 2025, he brought 418,140 baht in cash, plus related expenses, to the bank and received confirmation that the debt balance was zero.

The latest house seizure notice left him worried that his family could lose their home despite the payment record. He also raised concerns about possible effects on his credit bureau record, reputation, and his family’s credibility.

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A Chaiyaphum man is seeking answers after receiving a home seizure notice despite saying his bank debt was paid.
Photo via Amarin TV

He had reportedly contacted both the bank and the Legal Execution Office but had not received a clear explanation, reported Khaosod.

Kriengsak called on the bank to check the facts, correct the information, and prevent similar cases from affecting other people.

In similar news, Thailand’s household debt, encompassing informal loans, has risen to 104% of GDP, potentially impacting future economic growth, as revealed by a private sector panel report.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 12, 2026, 2:33 PM
117 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.