Boy shot dead by cousin after psychic’s chilling prediction

Police in Udon Thani are investigating the heartbreaking death of a 10 year old boy who was accidentally shot by his cousin, also aged 10, while playing with their grandfather’s antique gun.

In a chilling twist, a fortune teller had reportedly predicted the youngster’s death, warning of danger after the boy survived several near-misses in the months leading up to the tragedy.

The deadly incident unfolded in Kud Kha village, Thung Fon district, when the two boys stumbled across the old firearm. Believing it to be harmless, they began playing with it, until a single shot rang out, fatally wounding the young victim.

Suriya, uncle of both boys, guided police to the scene where the children had been playing on a farm hut. The firearm, typically used for scaring birds away from a pond, was inadvertently discharged, striking the boy in the abdomen. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The grandfather, 70 year old Daeng, expressed deep regret over the incident. He said the firearm was usually stored in the hut for practical purposes during farming.

On the day of the accident, the family was sowing rice when the boys began to play with the gun. After the incident, the child responsible ran to inform the adults.

Although the boy was quickly taken to the hospital, he did not survive. Daeng lamented the accident, acknowledging that it was unintentional and vowing to never carelessly store a firearm again.

Avirut, the 33 year old brother of the dead boy, shared his sorrow over the accident, emphasising that it was unintended. He noted that the family had always been aware of the health concerns surrounding his younger brother, who was a surprise addition to the family due to their mother’s fragile health, adding that a fortune teller had previously predicted that the boy might not live a long life.

“My brother escaped death four or five times before, surviving incidents such as drowning and car accidents. But this time, he couldn’t escape,” Avirut recounted. He mentioned that their mother had dreamt ill omens before the incident, including visions of their deceased father and dreams of the boy handcuffed.

Just before the accident, the boy had returned from a summer monkhood and, unusually, decided to play in the fields that day. Avirut expressed his hope for his brother to rest in peace, reported KhaoSod.

Police are now working to establish exactly how the boys accessed the weapon and whether charges will be brought against any adults responsible for its storage.

Locals said the family had been rattled for some time after the fortune teller’s grim prediction, but no one could have imagined it would come true in such a devastating way.

