Abandoned boy gets new home after teacher’s plea for help

Teenager lives with his grandparents, lacking basic necessities, yet perseveres

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Daily News

A heart-wrenching story of a 13 year old boy who was abandoned by his parents as a baby and forced to live in dire conditions has taken a hopeful turn.

Thanks to the kindness of a compassionate person and the support of local agencies, the young boy now has a safe, clean home, offering him a chance at a brighter future.

The boy’s story was first shared by his class teacher, who revealed shocking images of her student’s previous living conditions. The boy had been living with his 77 year old great-grandparents in a house with no roof, electricity, or clean water. Despite these hardships, the young boy persevered, and his teacher, deeply moved by his situation, sought help from local agencies.

In an update posted today, June 5, the teacher expressed her gratitude and joy, saying, “The child will now have a home. Thank you to everyone who helped.”

The teacher shared the progress in the form of a heartfelt message, noting, “After learning about the incident, the team from Mama Fa, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and various agencies visited the school to understand the background of the student. Following this, they conducted a site visit to assess his living conditions and consulted with the local sub-district administrative organisation.”

The collaborative effort was a success, leading to a life-changing outcome for the student. The teacher continued, “I want to thank Mama Fa and all the staff for their support in providing a house and access to clean water. Now, the student has a safe home with a roof to protect him from the rain and access to clean drinking water.”

The support has not only given the boy a physical home but also a renewed sense of hope, reported Daily News.

“Thank you to everyone who contacted us and donated items for the student, and to all the agencies that came to help. Your generosity has made a significant difference in his life.”

The teacher promised to continue providing updates on the student’s progress and future, saying, “Thank you to all who helped. If there are any further installations or improvements, I will keep you updated.”

