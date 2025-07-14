Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations

An eight year old boy in Pattani was diagnosed with tetanus after experiencing jaw pain, difficulty swallowing, and stiffness for four days.

Examination revealed an incomplete vaccination history. Health professionals recommend ensuring children receive all scheduled vaccinations to prevent such serious illnesses.

The case was shared by Sulkiflee Saei on Facebook, highlighting a rare incident encountered at Pattani Hospital’s children’s ward. The boy arrived with symptoms including jaw pain, inability to swallow, and rigid gait, which had persisted for four days.

Medical examination found stable vital signs, alertness, and a positive spatula test, indicating tetanus. Tetanus is caused by the Clostridium tetani bacteria, typically entering through contaminated wounds.

Symptoms include muscle stiffness starting at the face and progressing to the neck, torso, and limbs, leading to conditions such as lockjaw and opisthotonus.

Treatment involves administering human tetanus immunoglobulin (HTIG) and antibiotics like penicillin or metronidazole for seven to 10 days.

Sedatives from the benzodiazepine group, such as diazepam, are used to control muscle spasms, while baclofen helps manage muscle rigidity. The boy’s incomplete vaccination history, with his last shot at birth, was crucial in his diagnosis.

According to Thai vaccination guidelines, children should receive tetanus vaccines at two, four, six, and 18 months, with booster shots at four to six years, and every 10 years thereafter. Health professionals urge parents to adhere to vaccination schedules to protect children from preventable diseases that could lead to disability or death, reported KhaoSod.

