Bangkok Airways to launch Koh Samui – Hong Kong route

Bangkok Airways revealed plans to launch a direct route between Koh Samui in Thailand and Hong Kong, aiming to “generate more revenue from foreign customers.”

President of Bangkok Airways Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth revealed that a nonstop Koh Samui – Hong Kong flight is in the works and could launch sometime this year.

The airline has also entered discussions to lease more aircraft, but “things have changed” since the pandemic, presenting challenges to the aviation industry, said the president.

The president said that every airline is trying to recover and increase flights. However, the issue is there are not enough personnel. Also, disused aircraft must be repaired but the production of new aeroplane parts is slow and repairs take a long time, said Puttipong.

Last year, Bangkok Airways’ passengers increased by 2.65 million and flights increased by 244% when compared with 2021, which is really positive, the president added.

Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Bangkok Airways, Anawat Leelawatwattana, said the airline’s total income was 12.7 billion baht last year and operating losses totted up to 889.3 million baht.

Another Bangkok Airways executive, Komkrit Ngamwongwirot, said the airline plans to increase revenue by focusing on attracting foreign customers, which began returning to the airline in high numbers again in the second half of 2022.

He estimates that foreign customers will make up 60% of all passengers on Bangkok Airways flights this year.

Bangkok Airways will accelerate sales by offering promotions during holidays such as Songkran and Loi Krathong. The website will also be getting a makeover, added Komkrit.

The airline plans on collaborating with bloggers from all over the world to promote Bangkok Airways’ services and Thailand’s interesting tourist destinations, said Komkrit.

Follow us on :













The airline’s overall goal for 2023 is to complete 48,000 flights, generate 15 billion baht in revenue and sell tickets for an average price of 3,400 baht.

On March 1, Bangkok Airways suspended their Bangkok – Hat Yai route and Bangkok – Da Nang routes “until further notice.”