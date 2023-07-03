Bangkok demands urgent 16.5m Baht fire extinguisher overhaul to promote fire safety after fatality

Photo: Rajavinit Mathayom School, Facebook

In a recent revelation that has sparked concern, almost 10,000 firewall safety units across 50 districts in Bangkok are in dire need of fire safety with instant replacements, following an inspection carried out by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The fire safety inspections were ordered after a fatal incident at Rajavinit Mathayom School where a student lost his life and 10 other individuals sustained injuries due to an exploding fire extinguisher during an emergency procedure on June 23.

Beginning on June 29 to bolster public and fire safety, the inspections, led by deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej, have now reached a 60% completion rate as of yesterday.

Thus far, results indicate an alarming number of 9,779 fire extinguisher units that demand urgent replacements. According to Tavida, the cost of these fire safety replacements is estimated at 16.5 million Baht.

To facilitate better fire safety management, each replaced tank will be equipped with an individual QR code. This digital solution will allow users to track the last inspection date of the unit. The information about these extinguishers is now available on the ‘BKK Risk Map’ system, starting today, clarified Tavida.

Also on her fire safety agenda, Tavida revealed the BMA’s intention to set aside a budget for procuring 30,000 new fire extinguishers to renovate the existing ones across 2,000 communities in the city’s 50 districts by next year, reported Bangkok Post.

“Each district office has been instructed to ensure frequent inspections and maintenance of the fire extinguishers that are still in good operating condition,” she stated, emphasising the importance of maintenance, inspections and detecting signs of rust, leaks or any other damages for the superior longevity of these units, promoting fire safety.

Alerting the public to act vigilantly, Tavida encouraged them to report any faulty or substandard extinguishers in their areas by calling the Fire Department’s 199 hotlines or through the Traffy Fondue application.

In an initiative to regain faith in the district’s emergency fire safety measures, the Pomprap Sattruphai district office posted pictures of more than 400 fire extinguishers that have been set aside for replacement on its Facebook page. It promised the safe disposal of these potentially dangerous units.