Aircraft shortage delays launch of Thailand’s Really Cool Airlines

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:39, 31 August 2024| Updated: 11:39, 31 August 2024
71 1 minute read
Aircraft shortage delays launch of Thailand’s Really Cool Airlines
Photo courtesy of ch-aviation

The worldwide aircraft shortage has led to a delay in the launch of Really Cool Airlines in Thailand. The airline, headed by chief executive Patee Sarasin, is finalising a lease agreement for two Airbus A330 aircraft, with delivery now expected by the end of this year rather than the initially planned first half.

Commercial airlines are struggling to acquire aircraft due to a high demand for both new and used wide-body jets. Boeing and Airbus, the two largest aircraft manufacturers, are inundated with existing and new orders, but their production capacity remains constrained. This situation has also impacted the used aircraft market, as airlines waiting for new deliveries are unable to sell planes from their current fleets.

Advertisements

Patee Sarasin highlighted that Really Cool Airlines aims to position itself as an innovative carrier, ensuring that in-flight technology and seat arrangements meet high standards, with at least 20 to 30% of seats designated as business class.

“If the first two aircraft are delivered in November, we will start with charter flights to Japan as planned to settle our system for three to four months. Hopefully, we can start scheduled flights in the first or second quarter of 2025 to tap high travel demand during that period.”

Related news

The airline has already established distribution channels through tour agents to help fill capacity in its initial stages. Discussions are also ongoing with airport authorities in various countries, including Japan.

Data from the International Air Transport Association shows that global passenger demand rose by 8% in July year-on-year, with the Asia-Pacific region experiencing a 12% increase in revenue passenger kilometres.

Regarding the Thai government’s plan to position Thailand as an aviation hub, Patee expressed his support, urging the new administration to maintain this policy. He believes the aviation industry holds significant potential for growth over the next five to six years, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements

“To become an aviation hub, outdated regulations and complicated procedures should be removed as they are obstacles to business expansion, such as the process for importing aircraft, which typically takes a long time.”

Aviation NewsBusiness NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Prosecutor defends involvement in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

Prosecutor defends involvement in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

Published: 10:04, 31 August 2024
Thai taekwondo star wins Thailand&#8217;s first Paralympic medal in Paris

Thai taekwondo star wins Thailand’s first Paralympic medal in Paris

Published: 09:46, 31 August 2024
Bangkok&#8217;s Red and Purple Lines to get 20-baht flat fare extension

Bangkok’s Red and Purple Lines to get 20-baht flat fare extension

Published: 09:29, 31 August 2024
Hungary and Thailand to sign MoU for stronger economic ties

Hungary and Thailand to sign MoU for stronger economic ties

Published: 09:12, 31 August 2024