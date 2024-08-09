VietJet to receive ten Airbus jets amid aircraft shortages

Picture courtesy of zawya.com official website

VietJet, the Vietnamese budget airline, will receive up to ten Airbus jets this year, as revealed today. The delivery comes as local airlines grapple with aircraft shortages driven by engine recalls and elevated leasing costs.

VietJet announced the upcoming arrival of new jets, specifically the A321neo ACF model, starting this month. This move is part of a significant expansion, with the airline having placed an order for 206 aircraft from Airbus. VietJet currently operates a fleet of over 100 planes.

The introduction of the A321neo ACF, known for its efficiency and flexible cabin configuration, signifies VietJet’s commitment to enhancing its operational capacity and passenger experience. This acquisition aligns with the airline’s growth strategy and its efforts to modernise its fleet with more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient aircraft.

In a significant move last month, VietJet signed a contract with Airbus to purchase twenty A330neo wide-body aircraft. This deal is valued at US$7.4 billion, based on the manufacturer’s list price, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Thai AirAsia is set to initiate direct flights between Tiruchirappalli, India, and Bangkok, Thailand, beginning September 21. This new route underscores the airline’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Indian market.

The flights will operate three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays) facilitating increased connectivity between southern India and Bangkok. Departures from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport are scheduled for 8.30pm, arriving at Tiruchi International Airport by 10.35pm India local time.

The return flights will leave Tiruchi at 11.05pm India time, reaching Bangkok at 4.15pm local time. In preparation for the launch, Kishore Kumar Nunavath, AirAsia’s Manager of Sales for South India, recently met with travel partners and agents in Tiruchi to discuss the details of the new service, aiming to equip them with all necessary information about the route. This development is expected to boost tourism and business travel between the two regions.