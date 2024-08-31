Korean tourist becomes second Pattaya fall victim this week

Photo courtesy of คมชัดลึก

A night of camaraderie and drinks in Pattaya turned into a nightmare when a 62 year old South Korean tourist plunged to his death from the 10th floor of a hotel in the early hours today.

The tragedy, which has left friends and police searching for answers, unfolded at around 5.05am, sending shockwaves through the popular holiday destination.

Local police, led by Police Lieutenant Phuttharak Sonkamhan of Pattaya City Police Station, swiftly responded to the scene at a 38-story hotel in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. Forensic officers from Chon Buri’s District 2 and rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya joined them in their investigation.

The lifeless body of Byung Yong Lee, a farmer from South Korea, was found on the 5th floor, entangled in a grove of trees. The 62 year old had fallen from the balcony of his 10th-floor room, suffering fatal injuries. Despite the severe trauma, initial investigations revealed no signs of foul play.

According to hotel staff, Lee and a group of fellow Korean tourists had checked in the day before. Lee’s friend, who had shared a room with him for over 30 years, recounted their final hours together. After a night of drinking, Lee’s friend awoke to find him missing. Disturbingly, the deceased’s shoes were still in the room, leading his friend to check the balcony, where he discovered Lee’s body below. He immediately alerted hotel staff and security, who contacted the police.

Through a translator, Lee’s friend expressed his shock, noting that while the deceased South Korean national had been noticeably intoxicated, how he ended up falling from the balcony remains a mystery.

Police have transported Lee’s body to the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Institute for an autopsy as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic death, reported ASEAN NOW.

This latest incident marks the second fatal fall in Pattaya this week, only two days apart. A man from New Zealand jumped to his death from a hotel balcony on Thursday morning.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.