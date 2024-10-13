Aid expedited for Pathum Thani school bus blaze victims

Picture courtesy of Pongpat Wongyala

Education officials are expediting the disbursement of financial aid to those impacted by the bus blaze tragedy in Pathum Thani, which resulted in the deaths of 20 students and three teachers earlier this month.

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) has been actively monitoring the relief efforts, according to Acting Acting Sub. Lieutenant. Thanu Wongjinda, its secretary-general.

Advertisements

A bus carrying students from Uthai Thani on a field trip caught fire in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, on October 1, leaving another 19 students and four teachers injured. Three students remain hospitalised with severe burns.

Acting Sub Lt. Thanu stated that OBEC has issued directives to all related parties to strictly adhere to safety protocols for future student excursions.

The OBEC is also seeking royal decorations for the three deceased teachers and a seven-step salary promotion to honour their service.

Plans are underway to construct a football field at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani, the victims’ school, as a memorial. This project is currently in the design and budget allocation phase.

Financial aid

Advertisements

A total of 46 million baht (US$1.4 million) has been allocated for compensation from various sources, including 23.5 million baht (US$708,800) from the prime minister’s office relief fund and 4.7 million baht (US$141,760) from the Ministry of Justice.

Other contributions include 494,500 baht (US$14,900) from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, 11.65 million baht (US$351,380) from Mittare Insurance, 500,000 baht (US$15,080) from the Basic Education Fund, and 15 million baht (US$452,420) from Viriyah Insurance.

The families of each deceased student received 2.4 million baht (US$72,400), while the families of the deceased teachers received 2.3 million baht (US$69,370). Severely injured students were given 399,500 baht each, injured students received 299,500 baht each (US$9,030), and each injured teacher was given 10,000 baht (US$300).

Additionally, Acting Sub Lt Thanu mentioned that a special relief fund collected 3.7 million baht (US$111,600) in donations, which will also be distributed to those affected.

Of this amount, 600,000 baht (US$18,100) will be given to each seriously injured student, 300,000 baht (US$9,050) to each injured student, 100,000 baht (US$3,020) to each injured teacher, and 90,000 baht (US$2,715) to each of the 23 families of the deceased.

In a related development, political activist Sonthiya Sawasdee has urged the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the Ministry of Transport, its Department of Land Transport, and the Sing Buri-based operator of the bus for negligence, reported Bangkok Post.

Police investigations revealed that the 54 year old bus had been converted to use compressed natural gas, but the conversion did not meet legal standards.