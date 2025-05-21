Thailand rolls out new payout rules for flight delays

Passengers will get cash compensation for disruptions to their jouneys, says CAAT

Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Thailand rolls out new payout rules for flight delays
Photo of Gate D7 at Suvarnabhumi Airport courtesy of Getty Images

Travellers in Thailand can now breathe a sigh of relief — airlines are officially on the hook if they mess up your travel plans.

New regulations designed to protect airline passengers from the misery of flight delays and cancellations came into force yesterday, May 20. Under the sweeping changes introduced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), passengers now have the right to food, refunds, hotel stays, and cold hard cash when things go south at the airport.

“Notification No. 101 is a major step towards elevating passenger protection standards in Thai aviation,” the CAAT announced. “We’re committed to working with airlines and the public to ensure full compliance and awareness.”

Under the new rules, airlines must immediately provide complimentary food, drinks, and communication services, such as phone calls or email access, for any international flight delayed over two hours without prior notice.

Photo courtesy of GetByBus

If the delay stretches to five hours or more, passengers are entitled to 1,500 baht in compensation (cash or equivalent credit), plus hotel accommodation and transport if an overnight stay is required. Travellers will also have the right to cancel their journey entirely and receive a full refund or alternative compensation.

The compensation gets even juicier for delays over 10 hours, where cash payouts are based on flight distance:

  • 2,000 baht for flights under 1,500 kilometres.

  • 3,500 baht for flights between 1,500 and 3,500 kilometres.

  • 4,500 baht for flights over 3,500 kilometres.

These payments must be made within 14 days of the incident. Credit shells, vouchers, or frequent flyer miles may also be offered, provided they are equal to or greater in value.

Photo courtesy of VN Express

The same rules apply to international flight cancellations or denied boarding, unless passengers are given at least seven days’ notice or are rebooked within three hours of their original departure time. Exceptions are allowed for unavoidable situations such as extreme weather or emergencies.

Domestic flights aren’t off the hook either. Compensation for delays over five hours has doubled from 600 baht to 1,200 baht, and for cancellations, it’s risen to 1,500 baht, reported The Nation.

Even passengers stuck on the tarmac get some love. Airlines must provide ventilation, lavatory access, and medical care and if delays exceed three hours with no confirmed take-off time, passengers must be allowed to disembark unless it poses safety risks.

