Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts

Thursday, June 19, 2025
Pictures courtesy of MGR Online

The Thai government awarded 750,000 baht per family to the relatives of two conscripts who died from torture.

Today, June 19, at 9am, at the Ministry of Justice on Cherng Watthana Road, Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, the justice minister, presided over the compensation ceremony for the victims’ families under the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act 2022.

This marked the first instance of such compensation in Thailand’s history. The event was witnessed by Aim-on Siangyai, the Director General of the Rights and Liberties Protection Department, along with other officials.

The ceremony provided financial aid to two families, totalling 750,000 baht, alongside non-monetary support to aid in psychological and physical recovery.

The first case involved Private Kittithorn Wiangbanpot, who served in the recruits training unit at Mengrai Maharaj Camp in Chiang Rai province.

He died after being severely punished by an instructor and denied medical care. The subcommittee on compensation decided to grant the family 250,000 baht, the maximum amount for such a case. Additionally, the family received a public apology from the perpetrators and psychological support.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Thursday, June 19, 2025
