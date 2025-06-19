Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts

The Thai government awarded 750,000 baht per family to the relatives of two conscripts who died from torture.

Today, June 19, at 9am, at the Ministry of Justice on Cherng Watthana Road, Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, the justice minister, presided over the compensation ceremony for the victims’ families under the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act 2022.

This marked the first instance of such compensation in Thailand’s history. The event was witnessed by Aim-on Siangyai, the Director General of the Rights and Liberties Protection Department, along with other officials.

The ceremony provided financial aid to two families, totalling 750,000 baht, alongside non-monetary support to aid in psychological and physical recovery.

The first case involved Private Kittithorn Wiangbanpot, who served in the recruits training unit at Mengrai Maharaj Camp in Chiang Rai province.

He died after being severely punished by an instructor and denied medical care. The subcommittee on compensation decided to grant the family 250,000 baht, the maximum amount for such a case. Additionally, the family received a public apology from the perpetrators and psychological support.

The case proceeded with the prosecutor filing charges against two military instructors at the Region 5 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct in Chiang Mai province. They were charged with cruel acts under Section 6 of the Prevention and Suppression of Torture Act and Section 83 of the Penal Code.

The second case involved Private Woraprat Patmasakul from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, Queen’s Guard, at Nawaminthrachini Camp in Chon Buri province. He died following a violent and prolonged assault by two instructors and 11 assistant instructors.

The subcommittee awarded his family 500,000 baht in compensation. They also received additional support, including legal advice, psychological rehabilitation, and coordination with the responsible military unit to ensure proper conduct.

In this case, the Region 2 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct in Rayong province sentenced all 13 defendants to prison. The first instructor received a 20-year sentence, the second a 15-year sentence, and the 11 assistants each received a 10-year sentence for torture.

Police Colonel Tawee stated that the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act 2022, effective since last year, now has comprehensive regulatory support, especially regarding financial compensation.

The regulations have been approved by the Comptroller General’s Department and the Ministry of Finance, reflecting Thailand’s context. These two cases are the first to utilise these regulations, reported KhaoSod.

The law not only provides legal measures but also signals the government’s commitment to protecting citizens’ human rights.

Multidisciplinary units, including police, public prosecutors, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), and the Department of Provincial Administration, are empowered to investigate these matters. Since the act’s implementation, there has been a decrease in complaints against state officials, a positive development.

The Ministry of Justice remains committed to the principle of “respecting life, exercising legal rights, eliminating enforced disappearances, and torture” to ensure justice and prevent future occurrences.