Compensation for SAO building collapse victims to begin tomorrow

Legal battles loom as families receive initial compensation while seeking justice for the deadly building collapse

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The first wave of compensation is set to be delivered tomorrow to the families of victims affected by the tragic collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok.

A total of 21 relatives from the first batch will receive financial assistance after a series of negotiations with the ITD-CREC Joint Venture, involving Italian-Thai Development and China Railway No.10 (Thailand).

Wichien Chubthaisong, President of the Lawyers Council of Thailand, confirmed the payout details today, May 8, and revealed that a press conference would take place at 10am tomorrow, May 9, to officially announce the compensation process.

Photo of Wichien Chubthaisong courtesy of The Nation

The first group of recipients includes 12 families of those who tragically lost their lives in the collapse and nine families of those who were injured. The compensation includes one million baht for each family of a deceased victim, while each person injured in the incident will receive 200,000 baht.

“This compensation has been secured through negotiations, and while it provides immediate financial assistance, it does not affect their legal rights,” Wichien explained. “The families of the deceased and the injured still have the right to pursue legal action in court if they wish.”

The press conference will be attended by Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, who has been invited to oversee the event, reported The Nation.

“We are continuing discussions to ensure that all victims receive the compensation they deserve,” Wichien added, noting that further negotiations are ongoing to support the remaining victims.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

The collapse of the SAO building left several families devastated and many others injured, sparking public outrage over the tragedy. The compensation scheme has been widely welcomed as a step towards offering some financial relief to those affected, but the legal battles for further damages are expected to continue as families seek justice for their loss.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

