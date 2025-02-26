Justice served: Phuket grants over 900k to crime victims

The Phuket Provincial Justice Office has approved 911,913.25 baht in financial compensation for 15 victims of crimes committed against them. The decision was made during a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday, February 24, chaired by Poolsuk Phengsang, the newly elected Provincial Attorney for the Protection of Rights, Legal Assistance and Enforcement.

The meeting was the second session of the Subcommittee on Consideration of Compensation for Victims this year and included representatives from various relevant agencies. The subcommittee reviewed 19 cases, approving compensation for 15 victims, while one case was withheld for further investigation and three requests were denied.

In addition to victim compensation, the subcommittee also reviewed financial aid applications for individuals affected by legal proceedings. Out of four cases considered, two were approved, amounting to 103,000 baht in assistance, while the other two were rejected.

One of the applicants was Saowani Sadiyamu, a 40 year old widowed mother of two from Yala province, now residing in Phuket with her father and daughters.

Saowani, who previously worked as a teacher but resigned, is currently unemployed and relies on an 800 baht monthly disability allowance and her savings.

Her household expenses total approximately 15,400 baht per month, including utilities, daily living costs, motorcycle loan payments, travel expenses for medical appointments, and loan payments to the Teachers’ Savings Cooperative.

Saowani is seeking 20,000 baht in assistance and may qualify for support from various funds or legal aid programs.

Despite her financial struggles, she does not possess a state welfare card. Her assets include a Honda motorcycle, still under loan payments, and a 6-rai, 1-ngan plot of land with no financial encumbrance, reported The Phuket News.

The meeting was part of an ongoing initiative to provide justice and support to those impacted by criminal cases in Phuket province.

“These meetings are crucial for ensuring justice and offering necessary financial support to victims and affected- families.”

The approval of compensation and financial aid reflects the province’s commitment to upholding justice and assisting those affected by crime.

Phuket officials have pledged to continue monitoring and supporting victims through comprehensive legal aid and financial assistance programmes.