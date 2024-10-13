Phuket faces fire risk from unspent firecrackers after festival

Picture courtesy of Phuket City Municipality

Phuket City Municipality officials are addressing the fire hazard posed by unspent firecrackers at the landfill in Saphan Hin following this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

Large quantities of firecracker waste were collected after daily street processions and shrine activities during the festival, according to Phuket City Deputy Mayor Suphot La-ongphet. When strips of firecrackers were ignited, not all detonated, leaving behind unspent firecrackers containing unused gunpowder, which were then discarded as waste.

Suphot explained that these unspent firecrackers pose a significant fire risk when dumped at the landfill. He visited the site to discuss strategies with officials from the Waste Disposal Group at Phuket City Municipality’s Engineering Division on how to safely dispose of the large volume of firecracker waste.

“The challenge is to prevent the leftover gunpowder from igniting and causing a fire at the landfill, especially once the rainy season ends and the weather turns hot.”

Officials have been instructed to closely monitor the landfill to prevent any incidents. However, apart from maintaining vigilance, there are limited options available for immediate action.

Suphot also highlighted the ongoing struggle at the Saphan Hin solid waste disposal facility, which processes about 1,100 tons of waste daily, despite its incinerators having a capacity of only 700 tons. The situation is exacerbated by an ageing incinerator, leading to an accumulation of over 10,000 tons of waste, reported The Phuket News.

With the tourist season approaching, waste levels are expected to rise to 1,500 tons per day, adding further strain to the city’s waste management system, Suphot noted.

In related news, Phuket grapples with a mounting waste crisis as tourism surges post-pandemic. The island’s waste disposal plant now receives 1,100 tonnes of garbage daily, a significant rise from 742 tonnes in 2022 and 961 tonnes last year, according to deputy governor Norasak Suksomboon.

Norasak highlighted these challenges at the 25th Inter-Islands Tourism Policy Forum, where 150 global tourism leaders and policymakers convened to discuss tourism’s future, sustainability issues, and climate change strategies.