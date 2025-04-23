120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims
In a step towards addressing the devastating collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building, China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) has pledged 120 million baht in compensation for the victims, as confirmed by Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong.

The move comes amidst ongoing investigations into the tragedy, with no impact on the criminal proceedings.

Minister Tawee confirmed yesterday, April 22, that the Chinese contractor had agreed to allocate the funds for the families of those who perished in the disaster, as well as the injured. As of now, 51 lives have been tragically lost, with another nine injured and 43 still missing.

The funds will be channelled through the Ministry of Justice, but the minister clarified that this compensation effort is purely humanitarian and does not influence the criminal case, which is still under investigation.

“The Chinese company intends to assist the victims and those affected. However, this is separate from the criminal case, which will follow due legal process.

“If China Railway No. 10 wishes to cooperate with its partner, Italian-Thai Development (ITD), it can do so to prevent any burden on the government. Any involvement from the government will adhere to relevant regulations regarding compensation distribution.”

While the compensation fund is being organised, the criminal investigation is ongoing. The case involving the collapse also includes a nominee issue, with four suspects identified—three Thai nationals and one Chinese executive.

The three Thai men, named Manas Sri-anan, Prachuap Sirikhet, and Sophon Meechai, turned themselves in on Monday, April 21, while the Chinese executive, Zhang Chuanling, was arrested on Saturday, April 19. The investigation revealed that these men held 51% of the company’s shares but were employed as labourers and drivers.

Pol. Col. Tawee assured that the penalties for this offence, though not severe, would be pursued. The investigation into the cause of the collapse remains a priority for the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and local police, with separate efforts underway to examine procurement corruption and nominee practices, reported Bangkok Post.

Additionally, a related case involving a steel company using fake tax invoices from 2016 to 2017 is under review. The investigation team has been instructed to examine whether steel purchases from this company continued after 2017, as the Supreme Court has already issued guidance on the matter.

With investigations progressing and the compensation fund in place, the authorities are committed to ensuring justice for the victims while addressing the broader issues surrounding the collapse.

