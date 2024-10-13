Van collides with truck, injuring multiple passengers in Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A passenger van collided with an 18-wheel truck, causing significant damage and injuring multiple passengers. Officials are urgently assisting, suspecting the driver fell asleep. Police are investigating to uncover the truth.

Early this morning, rescue services from Hook 31, Nakhon Ratchasima, were alerted to an accident involving a passenger van and an 18-wheel truck on the Mittraphap-Khon Kaen road. The accident occurred in front of a convenience store in Ban Bing, Bing subdistrict, Non Sung district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

On arrival, the rescue team found the front of the passenger van, registered in Ubon Ratchathani, severely damaged and stuck to the rear of the 18-wheel truck, registered in Udon Thani.

There were nine passengers in the van, including the driver, making a total of ten people. Some passengers had already exited the van, sustaining injuries that required immediate medical attention. Emergency responders quickly provided first aid to the injured passengers.

One passenger remained trapped inside the van on the driver’s side. Rescuers had to use hydraulic cutting tools to cut the van’s door, a process that did not take long. The trapped passenger, who was conscious, was then swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

According to rescue officials, none of the six injured passengers sustained serious injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest that the van driver might have fallen asleep, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into the back of the 18-wheel truck, which was moving normally on the road, reported KhaoSod.

However, police will conduct further inquiries with the passengers and the van driver to determine the exact cause of the accident.

