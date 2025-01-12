Photographer arrested for obscene content on OnlyFans, earns over 2 million baht

Photographer arrested for obscene content on OnlyFans, earns over 2 million baht
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A well-known photographer, 46 year old Thanakrit, was apprehended by the Metropolitan Investigation Bureau for distributing obscene images and videos of models on the subscription platform OnlyFans, reportedly earning over 2 million baht (US$57,590). The photographer, known by the nickname Ohm, has previously faced charges of obscenity.

The arrest followed a complaint from a model, who alleged that the photographer had coerced her into participating and later discovered her images online.

Yesterday, January 11, senior officials, including Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, oversaw the operation. The arrest took place at Thanakrit’s residence in a notable village on Ekkachai Road, Bang Bon district, Bangkok.

The accused was charged under Section 287 of the Criminal Code, which penalises those who produce, distribute, or display obscene materials. Further charges under the Computer Crime Act of 2007 were also levied.

Thanakrit’s home doubled as a photography studio, where he allegedly captured and distributed lascivious content. Upon searching the premises with a court warrant from the Thonburi Criminal Court, police found evidence, including a Samsung smartphone and computer equipment.

The devices contained numerous obscene images, some linked to his OnlyFans account, accessible to subscribers for a fee.

Upon interrogation, Thanakrit admitted to operating on OnlyFans for approximately three years, generating significant income. The police have detained him for further legal proceedings at Bang Bon police station.

Police Major General Theeradej Thamsutee, Head of the Investigation Bureau, urged caution among models and modelling agencies. He advised thorough discussions regarding contracts and shooting details, recommending bringing a companion to shoots to ensure safety, reported KhaoSod.

He warned against trusting photographers without adequate verification, stressing the importance of safeguarding one’s future over financial incentives.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In related news, Thai police arrested a 46 year old prominent photographer for selling explicit images of models on VK and OnlyFans, earning him hundreds of thousands of baht monthly. He was previously arrested in 2020 for lewd acts involving victims.

Bangkok News

