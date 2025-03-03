Thailand tightens foreign business laws to curb nominee practices

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, March 3, 2025
124 2 minutes read
Thailand tightens foreign business laws to curb nominee practices
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand has several laws regulating the entry and activities of foreigners, as detailed by Auramon Supthaweethum, Director General of the Department of Business Development (DBD).

The Immigration Law permits temporary residence, and the Alien Employment Act allows temporary employment, subject to permits and exceptions for banned occupations.

The Foreign Business Act of 1999 restricts certain businesses to protect Thai interests, requiring foreigners to obtain official permission for restricted businesses. The Act, overseen by the DBD, aims to balance protecting Thai enterprises with encouraging foreign investment.

The government is focused on preventing nominee businesses where foreigners use Thai nationals as proxies. A committee has been established by the prime minister to ensure compliance, supported by a subcommittee to identify and investigate nominee operations.

Related Articles

The short-term plan includes inter-agency data sharing, inspections, publicising arrests, and setting up a complaint centre under the DBD.

Medium-term strategies involve developing electronic systems to analyse corporate data, identifying high-risk nominee businesses, and aiding allied agencies. The long-term plan involves reviewing violations under the act.

From September 1 last year to January 31, 820 nominee cases were investigated, with losses exceeding 12.5 billion baht (US$364 million). Auramon stated that the DBD conducts annual inspections of foreign enterprises suspected of nominee structures.

In 2024, 26,019 corporate entities were reviewed, particularly in tourism, real estate, hotels/resorts, and logistics. Six companies were flagged for potential violations, with four linked to nominee activities, holding shares in 77 other companies.

Foreign business

Information was forwarded to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and law enforcement. Two cases involved unauthorised foreign businesses, leading to legal action.

In 2024, the DBD is screening 26,830 companies across tourism, real estate, and e-commerce/logistics in provinces including Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Bangkok.

An online complaint centre, established on December 4 last year, has received two complaints regarding entertainment businesses in Chon Buri, currently under investigation.

Auramon highlighted collaboration with the Tourism Department, the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the DSI, and the Immigration Bureau to tackle nominee businesses in tourism. A memorandum of understanding with the Central Investigation Bureau aims to combat illegal practices like using Thais as nominees and preventing foreigners from engaging Thais as proxies.

People who spot violations related to foreign businesses or nominee activities are encouraged to report them to the Nominee Complaint Centre via the DBD’s website at www.dbd.go.th. The Thai Chamber of Commerce notes that foreign nominee businesses exploit legal loopholes in Thailand for tax evasion and money laundering.

Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, stresses the need for immediate resolution to ensure fairness for Thai entrepreneurs. Foreign nominees often operate in sectors reserved for Thai nationals, such as retail, restaurants, hotels, tourism, and real estate, using legal loopholes to operate businesses under Thai names.

The chamber calls for rigorous measures to address the nominee business issue, urging the government to reform the monitoring system by leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to scrutinise shareholders and directors exhibiting risky nominee behaviour.

All shareholders and directors should disclose the source of investment funds, with penalties for accounting firms aiding nominee groups.

The government should review and amend the Foreign Business Act to reflect current economic conditions, defining sectors open to foreign investment and those safeguarded for Thai interests.

A collaborative public-private committee should regulate foreign investments, and stricter penalties should be enforced, integrating data from various ministries to track illegal activities, reported Bangkok Post.

Sanan emphasises that unchecked nominee activities could undermine Thai enterprises’ competitiveness and create economic unfairness.

The government must implement preventive, corrective, and punitive measures to ensure fair competition for Thai businesses while ensuring that foreign investors comply with Thai laws within transparent regulations.

Latest Thailand News
Boom to bust: Chinese investment in Thai property hits rock bottom Business News

Boom to bust: Chinese investment in Thai property hits rock bottom

22 minutes ago
Russian man found dead in Phuket, police investigate possible drug link Phuket News

Russian man found dead in Phuket, police investigate possible drug link

28 minutes ago
Thai man blames social security delay for brother’s death Thailand News

Thai man blames social security delay for brother’s death

36 minutes ago
Bangkok and Ratchaburi drug raids lead to two arrests Crime News

Bangkok and Ratchaburi drug raids lead to two arrests

47 minutes ago
Quad tragedy: Scottish man&#8217;s high-speed horror plunge in Thailand Thailand News

Quad tragedy: Scottish man’s high-speed horror plunge in Thailand

1 hour ago
Thailand tightens foreign business laws to curb nominee practices Business News

Thailand tightens foreign business laws to curb nominee practices

1 hour ago
Bangkok police probe woman&#8217;s sexual assault by invisible men Bangkok News

Bangkok police probe woman’s sexual assault by invisible men

2 hours ago
Myanmar vessel caught in Thai waters, suspected of illegal activities Crime News

Myanmar vessel caught in Thai waters, suspected of illegal activities

2 hours ago
Drunk Thai photocopy shop owner allegedly tries to rape customer Thailand News

Drunk Thai photocopy shop owner allegedly tries to rape customer

2 hours ago
Brake failure leads to fatal crash in Nakhon Ratchasima Road deaths

Brake failure leads to fatal crash in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 hours ago
Thai shippers warn of slow govt response to Trump’s trade policies Thailand News

Thai shippers warn of slow govt response to Trump’s trade policies

2 hours ago
Woman and nephew shocked after finding body in Buriram canal Thailand News

Woman and nephew shocked after finding body in Buriram canal

3 hours ago
Thai MotoGP bid runs out of track as Thailand hits the brakes Thailand News

Thai MotoGP bid runs out of track as Thailand hits the brakes

3 hours ago
Mentally ill Phuket man attacks mother, slits local&#8217;s throat Phuket News

Mentally ill Phuket man attacks mother, slits local’s throat

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Phetchaburi for rock attack on pickup truck Crime News

Man arrested in Phetchaburi for rock attack on pickup truck

3 hours ago
Pier pressure: Pattaya mayor answers abandoned condo concerns Pattaya News

Pier pressure: Pattaya mayor answers abandoned condo concerns

4 hours ago
Mae Sot gold shop robbed by delivery rider in daring heist Crime News

Mae Sot gold shop robbed by delivery rider in daring heist

4 hours ago
Breaking bad: British brothers&#8217; crime spree hits skids in Thailand Thailand News

Breaking bad: British brothers’ crime spree hits skids in Thailand

4 hours ago
Two women detained at Nong Khai with millions in Thai banknotes Crime News

Two women detained at Nong Khai with millions in Thai banknotes

4 hours ago
Love triangle leads to knife attack in Samut Prakan rented room Thailand News

Love triangle leads to knife attack in Samut Prakan rented room

4 hours ago
Chon Buri woman sexually assaulted by male masseur in Bangkok Bangkok News

Chon Buri woman sexually assaulted by male masseur in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Koh Samui hotel rates surge 40% after The White Lotus airs Koh Samui News

Koh Samui hotel rates surge 40% after The White Lotus airs

5 hours ago
Heroic officer sells fermented fish online after losing legs Thailand News

Heroic officer sells fermented fish online after losing legs

5 hours ago
Thai man with depression falls to his death near Chatuchak Market Bangkok News

Thai man with depression falls to his death near Chatuchak Market

5 hours ago
Thai casino entry rule demands 50 million baht deposit for citizens Thailand News

Thai casino entry rule demands 50 million baht deposit for citizens

7 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, March 3, 2025
124 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thai man blames social security delay for brother’s death

Thai man blames social security delay for brother’s death

36 minutes ago
Bangkok and Ratchaburi drug raids lead to two arrests

Bangkok and Ratchaburi drug raids lead to two arrests

47 minutes ago
Quad tragedy: Scottish man&#8217;s high-speed horror plunge in Thailand

Quad tragedy: Scottish man’s high-speed horror plunge in Thailand

1 hour ago
Bangkok police probe woman&#8217;s sexual assault by invisible men

Bangkok police probe woman’s sexual assault by invisible men

2 hours ago