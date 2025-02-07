Something’s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 7, 2025
138 2 minutes read
Something’s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) conducted a raid on a major company suspected of illegally importing pork into Thailand, amassing a staggering 20 billion baht. The company allegedly declared the pork as fish to evade taxes.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Nathaphon Ditsayatham, a consumer and environmental protection specialist at the DSI, led a team yesterday at 10am to search Thienkham Dairy Corporation Co., Ltd. in Saraburi province. The search was part of a special investigation case numbered 126/2023.

Advertisements

The company, located at 136 Village 13, Lam Phaya Klang subdistrict, Muak Lek district, Saraburi, is known as a raw milk collection centre. Although the officials displayed a court warrant, they did not find the company owner, Songpol Thienkham. Instead, they were greeted by Suphawadee Chakratok, the manager, who acknowledged the warrant and allowed the search.

Investigations revealed that the location was used to produce import documents for pork carcasses brought from abroad. These documents falsely declared the goods as fish to benefit from a 0% customs duty, thereby avoiding proper taxation. The company is said to be the largest importer of such goods in Thailand.

Related Articles

During the raid, officials searched through documents and evidence in three areas: the company’s meeting room, the office of a general merchandise store, and a large residential house within the same premises.

The search lasted over an hour but yielded no illegal documents or items. Preliminary investigations uncovered that from December 1, 2020, to June 13, 2023, Songpol Thienkham’s group, along with Boriboon Laopaksa, was involved in importing pork carcasses under false pretences.

Something's fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Fishy disguise

Advertisements

The clandestine operations involved declaring the pork as fish, circumventing customs duties. Once cleared from Laem Chabang port, the products were distributed nationwide, primarily to major retail chains.

Songpol was identified as the actual owner of the importing company, which has four subsidiaries: The Winner Trading Co., Ltd., UJ Interfood Co., Ltd., Giant Trading Co., Ltd., and Grand Food Co., Ltd.

Pol. Lt. Col. Nathaphon stated that although the company was registered at the searched location, it no longer operates there. The investigation discovered nearly 500 financial transactions between the searched company and two other entities, including international transfers to companies supplying frozen pork parts to Thailand.

Remarkably, money circulated between the companies involved amounted to nearly 20 billion baht. The investigation also found that during the Covid-19 pandemic from 2021 to 2023, the company suspiciously generated abnormally high cash flow, raising further doubts.

The DSI has initiated international cooperation under the Mutual Legal Assistance Act with several countries, such as Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Brazil, where these goods originated. The investigative team plans to visit these countries later this month to verify the bill of lading and invoices.

Moreover, the investigation revealed other companies falsely declaring pork parts as polymer sheets or aquatic animals. Despite using the address as their registered location, no business operations were found there. The investigation is ongoing to verify the nature of transactions, including approximately 6,000 containers of frozen pork parts imported under false declarations, reported KhaoSod.

Given the significant financial transactions linked to the company, the DSI plans to summon the company’s management to clarify the use of the premises and their substantial monetary circulation.

Something's fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand Thailand News

Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand

2 hours ago
Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia Thailand News

Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia

2 hours ago
Something&#8217;s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam Thailand News

Something’s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam

2 hours ago
Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment Thailand News

Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment

2 hours ago
Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive Phuket News

Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive

3 hours ago
Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports Thailand News

Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports

3 hours ago
Thailand leads ASEAN dairy market with 19 billion baht in revenue Thailand News

Thailand leads ASEAN dairy market with 19 billion baht in revenue

3 hours ago
Foreign man steals iPhone worth nearly 60,000 baht from Phuket shop Phuket News

Foreign man steals iPhone worth nearly 60,000 baht from Phuket shop

3 hours ago
South Thailand: Bomb attack injures four police officers in Pattani Thailand News

South Thailand: Bomb attack injures four police officers in Pattani

3 hours ago
Stable vision: Binance pushes for baht-backed crypto in Phuket Business News

Stable vision: Binance pushes for baht-backed crypto in Phuket

4 hours ago
High-speed horror: American killed in fiery Pattaya crash Pattaya News

High-speed horror: American killed in fiery Pattaya crash

4 hours ago
8 South Koreans arrested for illegally teaching in Bangkok schools Bangkok News

8 South Koreans arrested for illegally teaching in Bangkok schools

4 hours ago
Toddler mauled by vicious dog in Ranong, mother demands justice Thailand News

Toddler mauled by vicious dog in Ranong, mother demands justice

4 hours ago
Taxing decisions: Thai businesses brace for higher import duties Business News

Taxing decisions: Thai businesses brace for higher import duties

4 hours ago
Thai Airways&#8217; big bet: 8 brand-new Airbus jets to boost fleet Thailand News

Thai Airways’ big bet: 8 brand-new Airbus jets to boost fleet

5 hours ago
Thai MP with history of sexual assaults accused of raping Taiwanese woman Thailand News

Thai MP with history of sexual assaults accused of raping Taiwanese woman

5 hours ago
Tiger dies in Suphan Buri park despite rescue efforts Thailand News

Tiger dies in Suphan Buri park despite rescue efforts

5 hours ago
Fuelling growth: Thailand’s energy use rises as tourism powers up Business News

Fuelling growth: Thailand’s energy use rises as tourism powers up

5 hours ago
Icelandic man gets his face busted after falling into Pattaya drain Pattaya News

Icelandic man gets his face busted after falling into Pattaya drain

5 hours ago
EV ferries set to recharge routes between Surat Thani-Koh Samui Thailand News

EV ferries set to recharge routes between Surat Thani-Koh Samui

5 hours ago
Korat inmate surrenders after hurting himself on prison barbed wire Thailand News

Korat inmate surrenders after hurting himself on prison barbed wire

6 hours ago
Scouting trouble: Russian woman nabbed after uniform theft in Phuket Phuket News

Scouting trouble: Russian woman nabbed after uniform theft in Phuket

6 hours ago
NBTC orders dismantling of antenna towers near Tak border Thailand News

NBTC orders dismantling of antenna towers near Tak border

6 hours ago
Winning tide: Pattaya beach rides wave of awards for beauty Pattaya News

Winning tide: Pattaya beach rides wave of awards for beauty

7 hours ago
Man found dead in Bangkok in wedding outfit Bangkok News

Man found dead in Bangkok in wedding outfit

7 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 7, 2025
138 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

PM2.5 can lead to heart disease, Thai doctor warns

PM2.5 can lead to heart disease, Thai doctor warns

2 hours ago
Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment

Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment

2 hours ago
Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive

Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive

3 hours ago
Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports

Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports

3 hours ago