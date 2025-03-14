Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

Despite mounting pressure from the European Parliament over Thailand’s deportation of Uyghurs to China, the Commerce Ministry remains confident that free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union (EU) will stay on track, with a final deal expected by December 25.

The controversy stems from a European Parliament resolution condemning Thailand’s deportation of 40 Uyghurs on February 27, warning that the individuals face arbitrary detention, torture, and serious human rights violations. The resolution also noted that other countries had offered to resettle the refugees.

However, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan dismissed concerns that the issue could disrupt FTA negotiations.

He assured that trade talks remain unaffected, citing productive discussions with Maroš Šefčovič, the EU Commissioner for Trade, Economic Security, Interinstitutional Relations, and Foresight.

“Trade and negotiations will continue, and we are now delving into the finer details. I am confident that we can conclude the negotiations by December 25.”

Chotima Iemsawasdikul, Director General of the Department of International Trade Negotiations, reinforced this stance, confirming that the fifth round of negotiations, scheduled from March 31 to April 4, will proceed as planned.

“We anticipate an opportunity to discuss the European Parliament’s resolution with our EU counterparts.”

Chotima added that the resolution was an internal procedural matter for the EU.

“At this stage, we see no indications of problems or delays in the negotiations. The issues raised were primarily political and security-related rather than economic.”

The Thai government remains committed to completing the trade deal swiftly, maintaining close coordination between the commerce and foreign ministries to monitor the situation closely.

Thailand views the successful conclusion of the FTA as a crucial step in strengthening economic ties with the EU, despite external political challenges.

Officials insist that trade negotiations will remain focused on economic interests, separate from political disputes, reported The Nation.

With both sides pushing forward, Thailand is determined to secure the agreement, ensuring increased trade opportunities and economic growth while deflecting concerns over human rights and political pressures from European lawmakers.