Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution

Thailand has officially banned the import of plastic waste as of January 1, marking a major step in its fight against toxic pollution. The decision positions Thailand alongside other Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia and Vietnam, which have already closed their borders to foreign plastic waste following China’s groundbreaking 2018 National Sword initiative.

This regulation, issued by the Department of Foreign Trade, allows exceptions only in rare cases where imported plastic is critical for production and used directly as raw material. Environmental campaigners have hailed the ban as a significant victory but warn that enforcement will be key.

Penchom Sae-Tang, director of a leading environmental NGO, said, “While this is a big win for civil society, we must ensure factories don’t revert to burning imported waste, which harms public health and the environment.”

Thailand’s reliance on imported plastic waste surged after China’s ban in 2018, turning the country into a top dumping ground for developed nations. The new law seeks to prevent hazardous waste mismanagement, reduce pollution, and bolster Thailand’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Microplastics in soil, water, and even the air have sparked urgent discussions on plastic pollution’s impact on ecosystems, wildlife, and human health.

The ban coincides with ongoing global efforts to secure a legally binding treaty on plastic production, use, and disposal. Over 100 nations support the draft, but opposition from oil-producing countries has stalled progress. Advocates argue that innovative recycling technologies and stricter regulations are vital to reducing dependency on virgin plastics, reported Thailand Business News.

According to the Thai government, in 2021, Thailand produced approximately 24.98 million tonnes of solid waste, equating to about 68,434 tonnes daily. This translates to an average waste generation rate of 1.03 kilogrammes per person per day.

Thailand ranks among the top contributors to marine plastic debris. Approximately 51,000 tonnes of mismanaged plastic waste enter the sea each year, adversely affecting marine ecosystems along the country’s 3,219-kilometre coastline, as stated by the SEA Circular Project.