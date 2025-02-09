Lion’s night roars in Chon Buri spark panic and police response

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents and tourists in Chon Buri’s Phra Tamnak Soi were left anxious after a two year old male lion roared throughout the night, causing widespread concern.

The noise prompted locals to contact the Pattaya City Police Station following disturbances reported by those living in Mueang Pattaya district’s Nong Prue subdistrict, particularly between Sois 5 and 6, Phra Tamnak, across from Art Condo Hill.

Advertisements

Upon arrival, police on patrol were informed by residents that the continuous noise was not from any party or sound system but from the lion. The animal’s roars echoed throughout the area, creating fear and disrupting the sleep of both locals and tourists nearby.

The police attempted to contact the homeowner or tenant but were unsuccessful. The issue was escalated to police superiors for further consideration and coordination with relevant agencies, reported KhaoSod.

The residence in question has previously been inspected by both police and officials from the Department of National Parks.

It gained notoriety when a foreign national was reported to have driven the lion around Pattaya in a convertible sports car. The house was found shut, with the lion inside.

Advertisements

Last year, the popular tourist destination of Pattaya was abuzz with surprised and concerned chatter when an unusual sight was spotted. An exotic pet, a full-grown lion, was seen enjoying the breeze in an open-top Bentley sports car.

The sight of the lion, far from its usual habitat, in a bustling city, sparked a wave of incredulity, concern, and criticism, as it was paraded around a densely populated area by its foreign owner.

The Bentley driver took his unusual pet for a spin in his luxurious Bentley sports car. The sight of this majestic beast, not a typical pet by any means, strolling around the city was indeed a spectacle.

The incident was widely shared by both Thai and foreign nationals, expressing astonishment and concern.