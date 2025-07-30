Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo

From sky-high jumps to slithery stars, the event has something for every animal lover

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
61 1 minute read
Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai Exhibition Association

Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre is set to transform into a wonderland of whiskers, wagging tails and wild surprises as the Pet Expo Championship 2025 kicks off with the theme The Magical Land of Friendship.

Running daily starting tomorrow, July 31, from 10am to 8pm until Sunday, August 3, the event promises non-stop fun, furry festivities and some serious four-legged competition.

Covering Halls 6–8 on Ratchadaphisek Road, the four-day extravaganza celebrates the unbreakable bond between humans and their animal companions through an epic line-up of activities, contests and cutting-edge pet products.

Pet zones are tailored to every kind of enthusiast. The Rabbit Zone features cuddly New Zealand Whites, cavies, chinchillas and hamsters, while Exotic Pet Land delivers thrills with rare creatures and intense eating contests — yes, for pets. Think BARF and freeze-dried delicacies devoured with flair.

Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pet Expo Club

Dog sports take centre stage with agility hurdles, the gravity-defying Dog High Jump, and the Zig Zag Running challenge. Meanwhile, My Dog Anywhere tests canine obedience in unpredictable settings.

Feline fans won’t be left out. Prepare for kitty chaos in The Swatting Kitty game, Kitty’s Scrumptious Meal challenge, and an agility contest spotlighting nimble whiskered athletes.

A standout event is The Star Search Groomer 2025, where Thailand’s top groomers will compete to tame and beautify their furry clients under pressure.

Related Articles
Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo | News by Thaiger
Pictures from Pet Expo in May, courtesy of Pet Expo Club

Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo | News by Thaiger

Friday is feline-focused, with 80 cats — purebred and moggies alike — competing across four categories. Snake lovers, mark your calendars for Saturday’s Other Python & Boa Contest 2025, showcasing some of the slickest reptiles around.

Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo | News by ThaigerPet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo | News by ThaigerBeyond the competitions, visitors can browse a massive array of pet goodies — from gourmet treats and training tools to supplements, grooming gear, toys and stylish accessories. Pet hospitals and health brands will also be on hand, offering sneak peeks at new tech and treatment innovations, plus expo-only deals, according to Bangkok Post.

Tickets cost just 20 baht, and pets enter for free.

For more information, visit petexpothailand.net.

Latest Thailand News
Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo | Thaiger Thailand News

Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo

5 minutes ago
Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute

16 minutes ago
Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date

34 minutes ago
Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk&#8217;s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk’s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video)

1 hour ago
Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance | Thaiger Thailand News

Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance

1 hour ago
Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal

2 hours ago
Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach

2 hours ago
Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest | Thaiger Phuket News

Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest

2 hours ago
Knives and walkie-talkies found in Bangkok school sweep | Thaiger Bangkok News

Knives and walkie-talkies found in Bangkok school sweep

3 hours ago
Thai man shot while riding motorcycle on Samut Prakan road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man shot while riding motorcycle on Samut Prakan road

3 hours ago
Bag bump at Pattaya bar sparks bloody brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bag bump at Pattaya bar sparks bloody brawl

3 hours ago
Lucky pink slips: Thai top lotto picks revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

Lucky pink slips: Thai top lotto picks revealed

3 hours ago
Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal | Thaiger Phuket News

Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal

4 hours ago
9 victims killed in Suphan Buri firecracker factory explosion | Thaiger Thailand News

9 victims killed in Suphan Buri firecracker factory explosion

4 hours ago
Thailand considers tax breaks to boost off-peak tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand considers tax breaks to boost off-peak tourism

4 hours ago
CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting

4 hours ago
US tariffs on Thailand expected to change in August | Thaiger Business News

US tariffs on Thailand expected to change in August

4 hours ago
Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects

5 hours ago
100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes

5 hours ago
Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas

5 hours ago
Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike

5 hours ago
Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter

6 hours ago
Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence

6 hours ago
Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages

6 hours ago
3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x