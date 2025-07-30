Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo

Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre is set to transform into a wonderland of whiskers, wagging tails and wild surprises as the Pet Expo Championship 2025 kicks off with the theme The Magical Land of Friendship.

Running daily starting tomorrow, July 31, from 10am to 8pm until Sunday, August 3, the event promises non-stop fun, furry festivities and some serious four-legged competition.

Covering Halls 6–8 on Ratchadaphisek Road, the four-day extravaganza celebrates the unbreakable bond between humans and their animal companions through an epic line-up of activities, contests and cutting-edge pet products.

Pet zones are tailored to every kind of enthusiast. The Rabbit Zone features cuddly New Zealand Whites, cavies, chinchillas and hamsters, while Exotic Pet Land delivers thrills with rare creatures and intense eating contests — yes, for pets. Think BARF and freeze-dried delicacies devoured with flair.

Dog sports take centre stage with agility hurdles, the gravity-defying Dog High Jump, and the Zig Zag Running challenge. Meanwhile, My Dog Anywhere tests canine obedience in unpredictable settings.

Feline fans won’t be left out. Prepare for kitty chaos in The Swatting Kitty game, Kitty’s Scrumptious Meal challenge, and an agility contest spotlighting nimble whiskered athletes.

A standout event is The Star Search Groomer 2025, where Thailand’s top groomers will compete to tame and beautify their furry clients under pressure.

Friday is feline-focused, with 80 cats — purebred and moggies alike — competing across four categories. Snake lovers, mark your calendars for Saturday’s Other Python & Boa Contest 2025, showcasing some of the slickest reptiles around.

Beyond the competitions, visitors can browse a massive array of pet goodies — from gourmet treats and training tools to supplements, grooming gear, toys and stylish accessories. Pet hospitals and health brands will also be on hand, offering sneak peeks at new tech and treatment innovations, plus expo-only deals, according to Bangkok Post.

Tickets cost just 20 baht, and pets enter for free.

For more information, visit petexpothailand.net.