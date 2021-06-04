Chiang Mai launches website for expats to register for Covid-19 vaccination

The northern province of Chiang Mai has launched a website where foreign residents can register to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Provincial permanent secretary Kanok Sriwichainan says foreigners who have not registered through the Mor Prom app can now do so at the Kampang Wiang website. They will need to provide their passport number and vaccination will be carried out with either the AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines.

“In the near future, people will be able to select their preferred vaccines. As their vaccination date nears, a notification will be sent to each person via SMS or they will be informed by nearby hospitals and Village Health Volunteers.”

The website was initially only open to Thai nationals over the age of 18, who could register using their ID cards. The site was expanded to foreigners yesterday. The Bangkok Post reports that the registration of migrant workers will be done by the provincial employment office, who will obtain the details from their employers.

According to Kanok, anyone who was registered by their agencies or organisations, or who registered themselves through the Mor Prom app, at Nakornping Hospital, or via health volunteers, does not need to re-register on the website. In addition, anyone without house registration in Chiang Mai can contact nearby hospitals for vaccination.

Meanwhile, on the southern island of Phuket, the director of Vachira Hospital, Chalermpong Sukontapol, says over 29,000 undocumented migrant workers will be vaccinated this week, ahead of the planned re-opening to international tourism from July 1.

On Wednesday, the island took delivery of an additional 30,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, along with 3,600 AstraZeneca doses. A further 13,000 Sinovac doses and another 150,000 of AstraZeneca are expected – and will be needed if the island is to achieve its goal of vaccinating over 70% of the population.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

