Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai launches website for expats to register for Covid-19 vaccination
The northern province of Chiang Mai has launched a website where foreign residents can register to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Provincial permanent secretary Kanok Sriwichainan says foreigners who have not registered through the Mor Prom app can now do so at the Kampang Wiang website. They will need to provide their passport number and vaccination will be carried out with either the AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines.
“In the near future, people will be able to select their preferred vaccines. As their vaccination date nears, a notification will be sent to each person via SMS or they will be informed by nearby hospitals and Village Health Volunteers.”
The website was initially only open to Thai nationals over the age of 18, who could register using their ID cards. The site was expanded to foreigners yesterday. The Bangkok Post reports that the registration of migrant workers will be done by the provincial employment office, who will obtain the details from their employers.
According to Kanok, anyone who was registered by their agencies or organisations, or who registered themselves through the Mor Prom app, at Nakornping Hospital, or via health volunteers, does not need to re-register on the website. In addition, anyone without house registration in Chiang Mai can contact nearby hospitals for vaccination.
Meanwhile, on the southern island of Phuket, the director of Vachira Hospital, Chalermpong Sukontapol, says over 29,000 undocumented migrant workers will be vaccinated this week, ahead of the planned re-opening to international tourism from July 1.
On Wednesday, the island took delivery of an additional 30,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, along with 3,600 AstraZeneca doses. A further 13,000 Sinovac doses and another 150,000 of AstraZeneca are expected – and will be needed if the island is to achieve its goal of vaccinating over 70% of the population.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Get vaccinated, win a cow: Chiang Mai district starts vaccine incentive campaign
A district in Chiang Mai has launched a campaign to help entice residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19… a chance to win a live cow. Each week for the rest of the year, the Mae Chaem district will give away a young cow. To enter the raffle, residents have to be vaccinate against the coronavirus.
Since the start of the win-a-cow campaign, the number of people registered for a vaccine has shot up from hundreds to thousands in just a few days, the district chief told Reuters. In Thailand, cows can be sold for around 10,000 baht.
“The villagers love cows. Cows can be sold for cash.”
In the town of 43,000 people, more than 4,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, many of them priority groups including those over 60 years old and those with underlying conditions that put them at risk of a severe infection. Mass vaccinations nationwide will start on July.
SOURCE: Reuters
Crime
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
A British man was arrested in Chiang Mai after brandishing a machete at Wat Eranthawan, a temple in the south of the northern city. Clive George Davidson was arrested by police after a stand-off while taking him into custody and is being charged with multiple crimes.
CCTV footage shows 50 year old Davidson getting out of his car and pacing around the temple with the machete, following a monk to the doorway before beginning to walk away and doubling back again. Abbot Phra Khajonsak retreated into the temple, locked the door, and then called the police for help.
Davidson’s visa had expired and a small amount of marijuana was found in his car. He has not officially confessed to the crime, though he reportedly admitted it was him holding the machete in the video at the temple. Police found him in his home in Hang Dong, and video footage appeared to show him rolling a joint or cigarette while police look in the window and try to convince him to come out. After a 4-hour stand-off, police left to obtain an arrest warrant.
He’s being charged with possession and use of an illicit substance, overstaying his visa, trespassing, and criminal mischief.
No motive has been confirmed for the attack on the temple, but a disturbance in a neighbour’s home involving Davidson was reported before he headed to the temple. The British man reportedly said that he just wanted to talk to the monk. In video footage during his arrest, Davidson could be heard complaining about the police corruption and that they smashed his window and tried to force open the door. He also alluded to being tired, possibly of corruption in the village or some alleged harassment.
“I went to the wat and said, ‘I am tired, I want to… leave me alone or I want to kill myself.’ I was not talking to the monk. I was just saying I’m tired.”
SOURCE: Coconuts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 spreads to 12 Thailand prisons infecting 9,789 people
Over the past week, 12 prisons in Thailand have reported Covid-19 infections infecting thousands of inmates. Out of the 9,789 Covid-19 infections reported by the Department of Corrections, nearly 4,000 cases were reported at the Chiang Mai Central Prison.
Outbreaks at the Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution were first reported last week after a pro-democracy protest leader announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 a week after she was released from the women’s prison. She had been held in detention for 8 weeks awaiting trial for lese majeste charges which carry an up to 15 year prison sentence for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy.
At the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, where 1,039 people are infected, the outbreak started from a new inmate who was infected with the coronavirus, the department’s director general said in an earlier statement. At the Bangkok Remand Prison, where 1,960 people are infected, a department official who was infected with Covid-19 apparently caused the outbreak infecting more than half the prison population.
Following the news of the Covid-19 outbreaks at 2 Bangkok prisons, human rights activists have called on Thai authorities to reduce overcrowding in the prisons, a longstanding problem in Thailand, by releasing inmates who are incarcerated on minor charges or who are being held in court detention for non-violent offences.
In an earlier statement, the Human Rights Watch said that Thai authorities need to act immediately to make sure inmates who are infected with Covid-19 get equal and adequate health care, which is required under international law.
Most of the infected inmates are being treated at field hospitals set up outside the prison, or at the Department of Corrections hospital, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun said during today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting. Those in serious condition have been admitted to hospitals, he said.
Natapanu added that the Thai government is providing adequate health care for the infected inmates in line with legal standards.
|Prison
|Covid-19 cases
|Chiang Mai Central Prison
|3,929
|Bangkok Remand Prison
|1,960
|Central Women’s Correctional Institution
|1,039
|Khlong Prem Central Prison
|1,016
|Thon Buri Remand Prison
|1,725
|Nonthaburi Central Prison
|59
|Chachoengsao Central Prison
|43
|Central Special Treatment Centre
|12
|Min Buri Prison
|2
|Narathawit Prison
|2
|Mae Sot Prison
|1
|Samut Prakan Central Prison
|1
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
