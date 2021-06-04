Tourism
PM to chair meeting on Thailand’s re-opening as Phuket officials demand clarity
The Centre for Economic Situation Administration will today discuss plans for the revival of Thailand’s tourism sector at a virtual meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Attendees will discuss a future quarantine-free re-opening of 10 provinces considered popular tourist destinations: Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Chon Buri, Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Buriram. While Phuket is gearing up to re-open to vaccinated tourists from July 1, it’s hoped the 9 other provinces can do so from October 1.
The Bangkok Post reports that in 2019, the combined tourism revenue from these 10 provinces was around 1.5 trillion baht, which is why they’ve been chosen to partake in the pilot re-opening plan, which will be implemented between October 1 and December 31.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says the details of the re-opening will be discussed at today’s meeting. However, just 28 days before Phuket’s re-opening, tourism officials there say they still don’t know the details of the “sandbox” programme. And they add that unless more clarity is forthcoming, the re-opening may not happen. Bhummikitti Raktaengam from the Phuket Tourist Association says government agencies on the southern island are still in the dark about a lot of things.
“The problem is we have been asked a lot lately by interested parties in other countries as to what the exact conditions of this tourism programme are. But we cannot really answer these questions even though there are just 28 days left. If things are still left so unclear, the Phuket sandbox won’t likely happen as planned.”
One of the issues creating confusion is just how long vaccinated tourists will need to remain on the island. While the government previously mandated a period of 7 days, Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says this may increase to 14 days as a result of the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Kingdom. However, as with many other things, this has yet to be confirmed.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Friday Covid Update: 2,631 new cases and 31 deaths
2,631 new Covid-19 cases and 31 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has recorded 143,116 Covid-19 infections and 1,083 deaths. In total, there have been 171,979 Covid infections and 1,177 Covid-related deaths reported in Thailand since the pandemic started last year.
Of the new cases, 189 were detected in Thai prisons, adding to the thousands of cases among inmates. More than a dozen correctional facilities have reported Covid-19 outbreaks, prompting the Thai government to look into tackling the longstanding problem of the overcrowded prisons.
Restrictions remain tight in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest wave of cases with more than 40,000 Covid-19 infections reported since April 1.
More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Phuket residents to receive “survival bags”
Over 35,000 households throughout Phuket will receive “survival bags” to help residents cope with the financial burdens of Covid-19. The bags will contain “essential household supplies”.
The bags are to contain:
- 2 x 5 kilogram packs of rice
- 1 x bottle of cooking oil
- 12 cans of canned fish
- 12 packs of instant noodles
The bags are estimated to cost between 550 to 600 baht. They are set to be distributed from June 10 to over 35,000 households in 7 subdistricts
Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation, announced the news this week after having a meeting at the PPAO offices. Rewat said the campaign came about after a meeting with all local administration organisations almost 2 weeks ago.
After the meeting, the PPAO began accepting requests from local administration offices for helping people in their regions who are experiencing financial hardships due to Covid-19.
Rewat added that 4 local administration organisations, Phuket Town, Rassada, Rawai, and Koh Kaew, do not wish to receive the survival bags and will give crucial supplies to their respective areas based on their own budgets.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Siam Bioscience declares AstraZeneca vaccine ready to deliver
Much anticipated news came from Siam Bioscience yesterday, as the company announced that they are ready to begin deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Thai government. The company was scheduled to provide over 60 million vaccines over the course of the year.
The welcomed announcement came amidst frequent reporting of problems and delays in the production of the Covid-19 vaccine in Thailand. In early April it was speculated that locally produced vaccines would be available by July. By the end of that month, estimates looked hopefully at June as a possibility for rollout.
Speculation of further delays came just yesterday when the Philippines announced that they had been informed that the first shipment of 1.3 million AstraZeneca vaccines they had ordered from Siam Bioscience would be pushed back from the third week of June to sometime in the middle of July. Perhaps in hasty response to this news which spawned a rash of public doubt in Thailand’s vaccine rollout timeline, Siam Bioscience, a company under the Crown Property Bureau that manages the monarchy’s assets, announced that deliveries would begin this week on vaccines.
The domestically manufactured vaccines will be handed over to the Public Health Ministry for distribution. The total number of vaccines expected in the first delivery was not specified, but Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul recently stated that 6 million AstraZeneca jabs would be received throughout the month of June.
In a statement to the press, Siam Bioscience proudly announced that Thailand’s first locally produced vaccines were ready to be delivered. Once manufacturing is producing vaccine loads regularly, the company will begin shipping vaccines to other nearby countries in Southeast Asia, according to Siam Bioscience.
The company held a launch ceremony along with AstraZeneca yesterday to celebrate the first shipment from the Siam Bioscience factory in the Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi near Bangkok.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Friday Covid Update: 2,631 new cases and 31 deaths
PM to chair meeting on Thailand’s re-opening as Phuket officials demand clarity
New oversight committee chair vows to review Red Bull heir case
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Indonesian submarine salvage efforts called off
Monk killed in hit and run
Phuket residents to receive “survival bags”
Siam Bioscience declares AstraZeneca vaccine ready to deliver
Phuket market linked to woman’s death
Emirates and Etihad announce July Phuket flights
Covid UPDATE Thursday: 3,886 new infections and 39 deaths, provincial totals
Motorcycle club donates 40,000 face masks, hand sanitiser to Pattaya prison
11 million Sinovac doses to arrive in Thailand over the next 3 months
Phuket bust nabs 2 men with drugs valued at 5.3 million baht
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
US Deputy Secretary of State pledges Covid-19 aid
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Tourism officials push for “One Night, One Dollar” campaign in Phuket
Government considering legal action against alleged Covid-19 vaccine provider
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
“Covid Vaccine ✔️” signs for vaccinated taxi drivers
Brit accused of killing bar girl in 2014 approved for extradition
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
- Drugs3 days ago
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
- World2 days ago
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
- Phuket2 days ago
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
- Thailand4 days ago
Canadian woman sexually assaulted while doing a live stream video in Bangkok
EdwardV
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:03 am
I’m not thrilled about getting stuck in Phuket for 7 days, 14 is a deal killer. There are so few details and even those are subject to change it makes planning a trip next to impossible.
Malc Thai
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:09 am
Phuket dirtbox scheme is getting messy already !
Joe
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:16 am
Let’s be realistic. Most tourists hardly leave Phuket. Travelling to Phangna Bay and Phi Phi will be allowed, so where else they want to go? Stop whining.
Ian Bromley
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:20 am
If you plan to come here you had better be prepared for scenes of business destruction. 45% of hotels cannot continue trading after August for financial reasons, likewise for restaurants, bars and other nightlife venues across the nation. So bring lots of reading matter because thats about all you can do.