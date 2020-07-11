Ratchaburi explosion injures 4 | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Ratchaburi explosion injures 4
4 people are injured in the western border province of Ratchaburi, 1 seriously, after an explosion caused by a gas leak at a food shop in the central city district this morning. The blast occurred on the ground floor of a 3 storey commercial building opposite Boromrajonani College of Nursing, according to police, who were notified at around 6:30am.
Firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the damage. The force of the blast caused extensive damage to the ground floor that housed the shop, and to the upper floors where bedrooms were located. Windows and walls were blown completely out, and there was further damage to 6 row buildings and some nearby cars.
Mana Iemchan, the 50 year old owner of the shop, suffered burns to his body and was rushed to Ratchaburi Hospital. 77 year old Pai Nak-iem, 18 year old Pongnapha Iemchan and a 14 year old girl also suffered injuries from broken glass.
A preliminary investigation found that Mana had gone downstairs from his bedroom to open the food shop. When he switched on a light, a cooking gas cylinder suddenly exploded and caught fire. The resulting blast injured him and the 3 people who were sleeping upstairs.
Police believe gas leaked during the night before the owner went downstairs. They estimate the blast caused damage valued over a million baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Immigration officials in Sa Kaeo province, together with border police and the Thai military, have arrested 107 illegal immigrants since yesterday. Sa Kaeo lies about 200 kilometres east of Bangkok at the Cambodian border. The commander of the Burapha Armed Forces (Tigers of the East) – the nickname of the military clique attached to the 2nd Infantry Division, the Queen's Guard – ordered military personnel along the border to be on high alert for Cambodians attempting to cross the border without authorisation. Thai authorities and doctors are deeply concerned about Covid-19 potentially being brought across porous land borders into the
A man high on what Thai people call yaba (a drug containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine) reportedly tried to stab his wife and child after getting no sleep for 6 nights. The incident occurred in the eastern province of Chon Buri with the man saying his drug-induced hallucinations were convincing him someone was trying to kill him. Thai Residents reports that his wife, a 20 year old woman named only as Siriluk, says that her husband, 32 year old Vichai, tried to stab her in the neck. She managed to escape with just a small cut, before grabbing
Since the lifting of the national curfew on June 14, gangs of illegal street racers, known as "dek waen" or "vanz boys" have quickly returned to Thailand's roads. From June 20-30, police arrested more than 5,600 racers and seized more than 17,700 bikes nationwide. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned against gatherings and street racing, and says that regardless of the curfew police should take action against the racers, even threatening a renewed curfew. During the curfew, public complaints on illegal street races dropped from over 600 to less than 300 a month. The assistant national police chief says Bangkok police
