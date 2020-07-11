Ratchaburi explosion injures 4 | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Ratchaburi explosion injures 4

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Ratchaburi explosion injures 4
PHOTO: Daily News
4 people are injured in the western border province of Ratchaburi, 1 seriously, after an explosion caused by a gas leak at a food shop in the central city district this morning. The blast occurred on the ground floor of a 3 storey commercial building opposite Boromrajonani College of Nursing, according to police, who were notified at around 6:30am.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the damage. The force of the blast caused extensive damage to the ground floor that housed the shop, and to the upper floors where bedrooms were located. Windows and walls were blown completely out, and there was further damage to 6 row buildings and some nearby cars.

Mana Iemchan, the 50 year old owner of the shop, suffered burns to his body and was rushed to Ratchaburi Hospital. 77 year old Pai Nak-iem, 18 year old Pongnapha Iemchan and a 14 year old girl also suffered injuries from broken glass.

A preliminary investigation found that Mana had gone downstairs from his bedroom to open the food shop. When he switched on a light, a cooking gas cylinder suddenly exploded and caught fire. The resulting blast injured him and the 3 people who were sleeping upstairs.

Police believe gas leaked during the night before the owner went downstairs. They estimate the blast caused damage valued over a million baht.

Ratchaburi explosion injures 4

PHOTO: News Channel 7

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

