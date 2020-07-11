Connect with us

“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PHOTO: Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan - Nation Thailand
“Travel bubble” tourists who visit Thailand during its soft and timid reopening phase, tentatively scheduled for August, may have to spend 14 days in designated areas. Then, a negative test for Covid-19 after 2 weeks would free them up to go anywhere in the Kingdom. Thailand’s tourism and sports minister says he’s met with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha about creating travel bubbles for tourists, requiring them to plan trips with a minimum 14 day stay.

But instead of being kept in 14 day quarantine, leisure tourists could travel within 5 designated areas: Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phuket and Pattaya. After 2 weeks, visitors would be retested to ensure they are virus-free. They would then be allowed to travel freely to other destinations.

The 5 designated areas were determined after the Tourism Authority of Thailand conducted a survey with locals. Some 74% of respondents agreed with introducing travel bubbles, with strict measures.

The tourism minister says he still hopes to launch the travel bubble scheme with low-risk countries in August, and that domestic tourism alone cannot fully revive the battered tourism industry. Domestic tourism activity makes up about 40-45% of tourism revenue.

“It is important to bring inbound tourist to help fill a big vacant spot in tourism revenue.”

As the government mulls the travel bubble scheme, the tourism ministry has decided on a new strategy… targeting rich tourists seeking privacy and social distancing in the post Covid era, rather than try to attract large numbers of lower-spending tourists. Once the country’s borders are reopened and so-called travel bubbles are agreed upon, marketing efforts will be geared toward rich tourists who want holidays with minimal risks.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

    Richard Barker

    July 11, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    The so called “rich tourists” don’t spend the money where the Thai people need it most

