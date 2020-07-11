Covid-19 UPDATE: 14 new cases found in quarantine; biggest increase in weeks | The Thaiger

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 14 new cases of Covid-19 this morning, the biggest jump in several weeks. All were found in state quarantine and were imported cases by repatriated Thais; Thailand has not reported a domestically transmitted case in 47 days.

Among the 14 new cases is a 9 year old who travelled with her family.

• A 42 year old female returnee arrived home from Bahrain on June 28 and was in a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri. She was asymtomatic and tested positive on Thursday.

• Another 31 year old returnee worked on a cruise ship in the US. After returning home on Sunday, she was put in a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. She also showed no symptoms but tested positive on Thursday.

• The 12 others, 11 students aged 19 to 31, and the nine year old girl, arrived from Sudan on Friday and tested positive the next day.

The new cases bring the total to 3,216 since January, of whom 3,088 recovered, including one discharged today, making the recovery rate 96%. 70 patients remain in hospital, and the death toll remains at 58. Patients in Bangkok and Nonthaburi accounted for 1,782, or about 55% of the total cases nationwide.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand