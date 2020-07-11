Covid-19 UPDATE: 14 new cases found in quarantine; biggest increase in weeks | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 UPDATE: 14 new cases found in quarantine; biggest increase in weeks
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 14 new cases of Covid-19 this morning, the biggest jump in several weeks. All were found in state quarantine and were imported cases by repatriated Thais; Thailand has not reported a domestically transmitted case in 47 days.
Among the 14 new cases is a 9 year old who travelled with her family.
• A 42 year old female returnee arrived home from Bahrain on June 28 and was in a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri. She was asymtomatic and tested positive on Thursday.
• Another 31 year old returnee worked on a cruise ship in the US. After returning home on Sunday, she was put in a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. She also showed no symptoms but tested positive on Thursday.
• The 12 others, 11 students aged 19 to 31, and the nine year old girl, arrived from Sudan on Friday and tested positive the next day.
The new cases bring the total to 3,216 since January, of whom 3,088 recovered, including one discharged today, making the recovery rate 96%. 70 patients remain in hospital, and the death toll remains at 58. Patients in Bangkok and Nonthaburi accounted for 1,782, or about 55% of the total cases nationwide.
Read today’s global update about Covid-19 news HERE.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Hong Kong
Hong Kong shutters schools again amid new virus transmissions
Hong Kong’s education minister says that all schools will close again from Monday after a spike in locally transmitted Covid-19 infections. The move will bring forward the start of the summer holidays, after the city recorded an “exponential growth” of locally transmitted cases in the past few days. The city recorded 38 new confirmed cases yesterday alone, 32 of which were locally transmitted. The jump marks a major setback for Hong Kong, where daily life was returning to normal, with restaurants and bars resuming normal operations and cultural attractions reopening. Despite sharing a border mainland China, where the outbreak emerged […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
“Travel bubble” tourists who visit Thailand during its soft and timid reopening phase, tentatively scheduled for August, may have to spend 14 days in designated areas. Then, a negative test for Covid-19 after 2 weeks would free them up to go anywhere in the Kingdom. Thailand’s tourism and sports minister says he’s met with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha about creating travel bubbles for tourists, requiring them to plan trips with a minimum 14 day stay. But instead of being kept in 14 day quarantine, leisure tourists could travel within 5 designated areas: Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phuket and Pattaya. After […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Quotas for returning Australians to be halved amid Melbourne outbreak
As Australia struggles with a new Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne, Australian PM Scott Morrison has announced that from this Monday he’s cutting the number of Australians allowed to reenter the country by half – from 8,000 to only 4,000 daily. He says the move is needed to devote resources to countering the “very concerning” domestic virus surge. Authorities there have reported a record 288 new cases of of the virus in the past 24 hours. The number is the highest daily jump in new infections since the Melbourne outbreak began in mid-June, with officials partly linking the increase to a […]
