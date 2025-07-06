Former MP’s electric vehicle catches fire; investigation underway

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 6, 2025
347
Picture courtesy of ศิริโชค โสภา Facebook

A former Democrat Party MP’s plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) caught fire, prompting an investigation by police who discovered at least five tyre remnants beneath the vehicle.

Officials advise waiting for an official statement from GWM and the police. This incident gained attention when Sirichok Sopha, former Songkhla MP for the Democrat Party, shared his harrowing experience on Facebook.

Sirichok described the shocking moment when he awoke to flames engulfing his PHEV during the early hours, despite the vehicle not being plugged in for charging. Just before 3am, he was startled by a loud explosion amidst the stillness of the night.

Upon rushing outside, he saw fierce orange and red flames consuming the stationary PHEV parked in front of his home. He noted that the car, purchased from a Hat Yai dealership two years prior, had been used normally.

What was particularly alarming for Sirichok was that the vehicle was not charging at the time but had suddenly ignited without any prior warning. Firefighters took several minutes to bring the blaze under control.

When the fire was extinguished, only the charred remains of the vehicle were left. He highlighted this as a dire warning for both EV and PHEV users, stressing that even when not charging, the batteries pose a potential fire hazard. Silent but destructive, electricity can ignite everything in an instant.

Picture courtesy of ศิริโชค โสภา Facebook

He later updated, “Here’s the condition of the PHEV this morning. Completely burnt, only memories remain. I have several events in Saba Yoi district, Songkhla, so I need to head out early.”

Following the incident, Sirichok updated his Facebook to announce that forensic officials were examining the vehicle to determine if the fire resulted from a vehicle malfunction or intentional arson, reported KhaoSod.

He shared, “Forensic teams are now investigating to ascertain whether the fire was due to a fault in the vehicle or deliberate arson.”

In response to Sirichok’s post, GWM Thailand commented, stating, “Our preliminary inspection found at least five tyre remnants beneath the vehicle. Police are conducting further investigations. We ask customers to wait for an official statement from GWM and the police.”

