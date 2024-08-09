WHA Corporation invests 60 million baht in AI for green logistics

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post official website

WHA Corporation, Thailand’s leading developer of built-to-suit logistics facilities, is intensifying its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its green logistics operations and ultimately transition into a tech company.

This year, WHA plans to allocate 60 million baht to AI technology, which is expected to significantly boost business efficiency, according to the Group Chief Executive and Chairman of the WHA Executive Committee, Jareeporn Jarukornsakul.

“We have started transforming ourselves into a tech company under the 2021 strategic roadmap, with a total investment budget of 160 million baht. The company is focusing on AI and data analytics which support operations and the creation of cutting-edge products and services.”

Jareeporn made these remarks during the three-day Techsauce Global Summit in Bangkok, which concludes today, August 9.

In addition, WHA is on the verge of signing a joint venture deal with a US tech firm in the latter half of this year.

This deal follows state officials’ visit to the US late last year to invite business people to invest in Thailand, Jareeporn said.

“American tech companies are showing interest in expanding their operations into Thailand and exploring the necessary infrastructure to support their investment projects.

“Throughout the Techsauce Global Summit, WHA showcased Mobilix, a software solution designed to assist users in managing electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries more effectively.”

Mobilix is expected to bolster WHA’s green logistics business, which focuses on reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The software has already started generating revenue for WHA this year.

WHA has also set a target to replace oil-powered vehicles at its industrial estates with EVs, aiming to increase the number of EVs to 10,000 in the long term, said Jareeporn.

“We are focusing on electric trucks, pickups and passenger cars, hoping they will help WHA and its customers achieve net-zero goals.”

This initiative aligns with the Thai government’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065, reported Bangkok Post.