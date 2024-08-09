Thailand Video News | Phuket Vegetarian Festival Set to Bring Excitement in October, Thai Taekwondo Star Panipak Wongpattanakit Wins Second Olympic Gold

In the Thailand video news, hosted by Jay, covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia countries. The stories include the Phuket Vegetarian Festival is set to bring excitement in October, promising vibrant celebrations of culture and tradition. Meanwhile, former MPs from Thailand’s Move Forward Party (MFP) are launching a new political party following the MFP’s dissolution by the Constitutional Court. In Kamphaengphet, a Belgian man was rescued after being trapped in his car due to a dead battery, while an escaped buffalo caused chaos at Nang Ram Beach in Chon Buri. Thailand rejoices as taekwondo star Panipak Wongpattanakit wins her second Olympic gold medal, and a new study suggests that ancestors of the “hobbit” species in Indonesia were even smaller than previously thought.

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival is set to take place from October 3 to 11, promising a lively celebration of culture and tradition. Governor Sophon Suwannarat confirmed the dates during a meeting with local officials, emphasizing the festival’s importance in preserving Phuket’s cultural heritage and fostering community spirit. Key events include a procession to honour His Majesty the King, a ceremony for chanting blessings to King Vajiralongkorn, and a nine-day pilgrimage to nine shrines. Get ready for a fun-filled veggie feast!

Former Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs are launching a new political party after the MFP was disbanded by the Constitutional Court for attempting to amend the lese majeste law. Sirikanya Tansakul, a key economist and list MP, is leading the charge for the new Thinkakhao Chaovilai Party (TKCV), with 142 MPs seeking a new political home. Tensions are high as candidates vie for the role of secretary-general, but fears of future political bans loom. The official party announcement is set for tomorrow in Bangkok, with public registration starting on Saturday.

A Belgian man, Roger Bert Decker, was trapped in his car for over two hours at a petrol station in Kamphaengphet after the vehicle’s battery died. A convenience store worker noticed Decker struggling to open his car door and called for rescue assistance. Despite multiple attempts to unlock the door, the efforts failed, and Decker began to struggle with breathing. Rescuers eventually broke the car window to free him. The Tourist Police arranged transportation for Decker to continue his journey to Chon Buri, as his car required repairs.

A day at Nang Ram Beach in Chon Buri turned chaotic when an escaped buffalo charged at tourists, causing panic among beachgoers. The powerful animal raced across the beach, heading straight for a family having a picnic. Witnesses described the buffalo as “unstoppable,” prompting everyone to flee. Fortunately, locals intervened quickly, capturing the buffalo before anyone was harmed. The animal was safely returned to its owner, and no injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine how the buffalo escaped.

Thailand celebrated as taekwondo star Panipak Wongpattanakit won her second Olympic gold medal, triumphing in the women’s flyweight division at the Paris Olympics. Panipak, who plans to retire after the Games, defeated China’s Guo Qing with a score of 6-3, 2-3, 6-2, securing her place in history as the first Thai athlete to win two Olympic golds. Despite battling injuries, Panipak’s determination led her to victory. She marked her win by waving the Thai flag and confirming her retirement, inviting others to train with her at her gym in Thailand.

A new study suggests that ancestors of the “hobbit” species, Homo floresiensis, discovered on the Indonesian island of Flores, were even shorter than previously known. These early human relatives, who lived around 700,000 years ago, stood about 2.4 inches shorter than the original hobbits, who were about 3 1/2 feet tall. The findings, based on fossils from the Mata Menge site, indicate these ancient humans were remarkably small. Researchers continue to debate how the hobbits evolved and where they fit into the human evolutionary story, with more research needed to uncover their origins.