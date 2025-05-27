Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention

Thailand is actively promoting its unique and high-quality rice varieties, with expectations that the Thailand Rice Convention will result in orders for 100,000 tonnes and generate revenue exceeding 2 billion baht.

During the 10th Thailand Rice Convention 2025 held in Bangkok yesterday, May 26, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan emphasised the government’s dedication to advancing Thailand’s rice sector.

The Ministry of Commerce, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, is committed to aligning rice production with demand and exploring new market opportunities.

Efforts are centred on promoting a range of high-quality rice types, such as jasmine rice, organic rice, low-carbon rice, geographical indication rice, and speciality rice, as well as halal food products. These are aimed at markets with significant purchasing power, including the EU, Japan, and the Middle East.

This strategic initiative aligns with the Thailand: Kitchen of the World policy, designed to tackle food security issues.

Pichai stated that TRC 2025 serves as a platform for trade discussions between Thai rice exporters and importers. Following negotiations with major international rice importers, it is expected that orders will exceed 100,000 tonnes, generating more than 2 billion baht in revenue.

The target for rice exports in 2025 remains at 7.5 million tonnes.

Charoen Laothamatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, noted that the US reciprocal tariffs are not a major obstacle for Thai rice exports, as this may prompt US rice importers to explore Asian suppliers. He expressed greater concern over India’s re-entry into the rice market.

While global rice production is on the rise, particularly with India’s milestone of 140 million tonnes of milled rice, the highest in five decades, key buyers like Indonesia might not import this year due to an oversupply and declining demand.

Despite these challenges, Charoen remains optimistic about Thailand achieving its rice export target of 7.5 million tonnes this year. He emphasised the importance of monitoring India’s rice export policies and the strengthening of the baht.

Thailand exported 2.4 million tonnes of rice in the first four months of this year, marking a 30% decline from the same period last year, with export value decreasing by 34% year-on-year to US$1.5 billion (approximately 54 billion baht).

During this period, white rice exports dropped by 51% year-on-year to 986,000 tonnes, broken white rice exports decreased by 40% to 127,000 tonnes, and glutinous rice exports declined by 15% to 88,000 tonnes. However, Hom Mali rice exports increased by 3% to 590,000 tonnes, Hom Mali broken rice exports rose by 4% to 182,000 tonnes, and exports of parboiled rice grew by 14% to 365,000 tonnes, reported Bangkok Post.