Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention

Ministries of commerce and agriculture join efforts to promote Thai rice

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
87 2 minutes read
Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand is actively promoting its unique and high-quality rice varieties, with expectations that the Thailand Rice Convention will result in orders for 100,000 tonnes and generate revenue exceeding 2 billion baht.

During the 10th Thailand Rice Convention 2025 held in Bangkok yesterday, May 26, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan emphasised the government’s dedication to advancing Thailand’s rice sector.

The Ministry of Commerce, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, is committed to aligning rice production with demand and exploring new market opportunities.

Efforts are centred on promoting a range of high-quality rice types, such as jasmine rice, organic rice, low-carbon rice, geographical indication rice, and speciality rice, as well as halal food products. These are aimed at markets with significant purchasing power, including the EU, Japan, and the Middle East.

Related Articles
Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention | News by Thaiger
Photo of Pichai Naripthaphan courtesy of พรรคเพื่อไทย

This strategic initiative aligns with the Thailand: Kitchen of the World policy, designed to tackle food security issues.

Pichai stated that TRC 2025 serves as a platform for trade discussions between Thai rice exporters and importers. Following negotiations with major international rice importers, it is expected that orders will exceed 100,000 tonnes, generating more than 2 billion baht in revenue.

The target for rice exports in 2025 remains at 7.5 million tonnes.

Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of ประชาชาติธุรกิจ

Charoen Laothamatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, noted that the US reciprocal tariffs are not a major obstacle for Thai rice exports, as this may prompt US rice importers to explore Asian suppliers. He expressed greater concern over India’s re-entry into the rice market.

Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention | News by Thaiger
Photo of Charoen Laothamatas courtesy of APTERR

While global rice production is on the rise, particularly with India’s milestone of 140 million tonnes of milled rice, the highest in five decades, key buyers like Indonesia might not import this year due to an oversupply and declining demand.

Despite these challenges, Charoen remains optimistic about Thailand achieving its rice export target of 7.5 million tonnes this year. He emphasised the importance of monitoring India’s rice export policies and the strengthening of the baht.

Thailand exported 2.4 million tonnes of rice in the first four months of this year, marking a 30% decline from the same period last year, with export value decreasing by 34% year-on-year to US$1.5 billion (approximately 54 billion baht).

Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention | News by Thaiger
Photo of Thai rice farmers courtesy of Learn Thai Style

During this period, white rice exports dropped by 51% year-on-year to 986,000 tonnes, broken white rice exports decreased by 40% to 127,000 tonnes, and glutinous rice exports declined by 15% to 88,000 tonnes. However, Hom Mali rice exports increased by 3% to 590,000 tonnes, Hom Mali broken rice exports rose by 4% to 182,000 tonnes, and exports of parboiled rice grew by 14% to 365,000 tonnes, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop Bangkok News

BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop

10 minutes ago
Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students Crime News

Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

23 minutes ago
Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse Thailand News

Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse

34 minutes ago
Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting Crime News

Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting

52 minutes ago
Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition Phuket Travel

Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

58 minutes ago
Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown

1 hour ago
Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar Crime News

Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar

1 hour ago
SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces Thailand News

SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces

1 hour ago
Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills

2 hours ago
Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention Business News

Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention

2 hours ago
4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video Bangkok News

4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video

3 hours ago
Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend Crime News

Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend

3 hours ago
Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket Phuket News

Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket

3 hours ago
Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police Thailand News

Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police

4 hours ago
LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan

4 hours ago
Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park Thailand News

Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park

4 hours ago
Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight Bangkok News

Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight

4 hours ago
Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured Pattaya News

Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured

5 hours ago
Thai teenage girl&#8217;s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob Thailand News

Thai teenage girl’s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob

5 hours ago
Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes Bangkok News

Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes

5 hours ago
Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life Thailand News

Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life

5 hours ago
Feast &#038; forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence Events

Feast & forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert

5 hours ago
Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport China News

Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport

5 hours ago
Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion Bangkok News

Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion

5 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
87 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered

TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered

4 days ago
Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up

Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up

5 days ago
TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

5 days ago
Robinhood takes over as Foodpanda bows out of Thailand

Robinhood takes over as Foodpanda bows out of Thailand

6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x