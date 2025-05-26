Pheu Thai supports Yingluck’s 10bn baht rice compensation battle

Political motivation alleged in the former premier's decade old rice scheme case

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner12 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
61 2 minutes read
Pheu Thai supports Yingluck’s 10bn baht rice compensation battle
Yingluck Shinawatra selling rice in November 2016 in the northeast | Photo via Yingluck Shinawatra/Facebook/KhaoSod

The Pheu Thai Party is supporting former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in her legal battle against a court ruling demanding she pay 10 billion baht in compensation related to the rice-pledging scheme from over ten years ago. The party is examining potential legal avenues to contest this decision.

Danuporn Punnakanta, a Pheu Thai spokesperson and member of Parliament, stated at a press conference that while the party respects the Supreme Administrative Court’s decision, they are committed to exploring all possible legal options to challenge the ruling.

Last Thursday, May 22, the court upheld the Finance Ministry’s appeal against a previous lower court verdict, but reduced the compensation amount from 35.7 billion baht to 10 billion baht.

Danuporn expressed sympathy for Yingluck, suggesting the case was politically driven, emerging after the 2014 military coup, with the scheme’s failures used to justify the coup.

Related Articles

Danuporn highlighted that the party’s legal team and senior members have reviewed the case, identifying potential legal strategies to contest the compensation order. One approach involves invoking Section 75 of the Administrative Court and Procedures Act, which permits new evidence submission within 90 days of a ruling.

Bangkok Post reported that the party intends to present evidence of the sale of 18.9 million tonnes of rice from the scheme as new evidence. These sales occurred last year when Phumtham Wechayachai, a seasoned Pheu Thai politician, was the commerce minister. Danuporn noted that this information was not part of the trial due to the completion of the fact-finding process.

Time does not heal all wounds

Danuporn also criticised the investigation into corruption in the scheme, pointing out that it took place under the military regime, which utilised Section 44 of the interim constitution to facilitate the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Pakdee Party and former Democrat MP, who was involved in exposing irregularities in the scheme, criticised Yingluck’s allies for allegedly distorting facts and portraying her as a victim.

Warong argued on social media that domestic rice prices increased during the scheme due to government market “monopolisation.”

Pheu Thai supports Yingluck's 10bn baht rice compensation battle | News by Thaiger
Yingluck accepts flowers from her supporters outside the Supreme Court in Bangkok | Photo via KhaoSod

He claimed that fake government-to-government deals were made to sell rice cheaply to entities linked to the Pheu Thai Party. The Administrative Court found that four contracts under Yingluck’s government, involving 6.5 million tonnes of rice, resulted in state losses of about 20 billion baht.

Even after warnings of corruption following these sales, Yingluck continued to defend the scheme. The anti-graft agency had alerted Yingluck in April 2012 that the rice-pledging programme’s paddy rice prices were significantly above market rates, leading to high costs when processed and transported.

Latest Thailand News
South Thailand gang forced man to swallow bullet over debt South Thailand News

South Thailand gang forced man to swallow bullet over debt

26 seconds ago
Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht Thailand News

Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht

40 seconds ago
Pheu Thai supports Yingluck&#8217;s 10bn baht rice compensation battle Thailand News

Pheu Thai supports Yingluck’s 10bn baht rice compensation battle

12 minutes ago
Chon Buri locals flock to collect free toys from waste site Thailand News

Chon Buri locals flock to collect free toys from waste site

17 minutes ago
Cassia and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket appoints new general manager Phuket Travel

Cassia and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket appoints new general manager

27 minutes ago
Teen&#8217;s tragic overdose linked to heart medication in Phatthalung Thailand News

Teen’s tragic overdose linked to heart medication in Phatthalung

30 minutes ago
Mushroom forager dies after cliff fall in Lampang forest Northern Thailand News

Mushroom forager dies after cliff fall in Lampang forest

43 minutes ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods

44 minutes ago
Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province Crime News

Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province

20 hours ago
Mystery surrounds death of woman in Kanchanaburi Crime News

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Kanchanaburi

20 hours ago
Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives Phuket News

Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives

21 hours ago
Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead Thailand Weather Updates

Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead

22 hours ago
Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok Thailand News

Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate Phuket News

Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate

23 hours ago
Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler&#8217;s head in Chachoengsao (video) Crime News

Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler’s head in Chachoengsao (video)

23 hours ago
Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy Economy News

Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy

23 hours ago
Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south South Thailand News

Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south

24 hours ago
British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud Crime News

British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud

24 hours ago
Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province Thailand News

Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province

1 day ago
Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht Crime News

Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht

1 day ago
Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple Crime News

Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple

1 day ago
Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok Bangkok News

Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok

1 day ago
Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers Thailand News

Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

1 day ago
Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video) Thailand News

Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video)

2 days ago
Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown Bangkok News

Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown

2 days ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner12 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
61 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

PPRP vows not to rejoin Thai government coalition

PPRP vows not to rejoin Thai government coalition

4 weeks ago
Thaksin refutes coalition reshuffle rumours in Thailand

Thaksin refutes coalition reshuffle rumours in Thailand

4 weeks ago
Thai rice exports drop 30% as Vietnam overtakes in global market

Thai rice exports drop 30% as Vietnam overtakes in global market

Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Rolling the dice: Pheu Thai MPs bet on casino and amnesty bills

Rolling the dice: Pheu Thai MPs bet on casino and amnesty bills

Tuesday, April 22, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x