Thai businesses urged to boost online religious donation offerings

The Thai Ministry of Commerce is encouraging businesses selling religious offerings to embrace online donation platforms and collaborate with spiritual tourism companies to create pilgrimage packages.

This initiative aims to distribute income to local communities, especially during religious holidays like Visakha Bucha Day, when Buddhists engage in rituals such as almsgiving and online donations.

Thailand, a predominantly Buddhist nation, celebrates four major Buddhist holidays annually, and these occasions see people participating in various religious activities. In recent years, the approach to making merit has evolved to suit modern lifestyles, with many opting for online donations.

Traditionally, merit-making involved visiting temples and offering goods or money, but digital platforms now offer an alternative that aligns with contemporary consumer behaviour.

A typical ritual for Buddhists involves offering religious items known as Sangha Dana, which include essentials like rice, dried food, medicine, and personal care products. This practice benefits retail businesses that sell these items, particularly during festive seasons.

As of April 30, 2,766 registered legal entities are operating within this sector, with a combined capital of 12.093 billion baht. Of these, 23 businesses explicitly focus on selling Sangha Dana, with a capital of 46.4 million baht, reported KhaoSod.

Despite the seemingly modest figures, these businesses often operate as general stores and are not always formally registered as corporate entities. Formalising these operations could enhance their credibility and offer growth opportunities.

The online merit-making trend provides a convenient solution for busy individuals. Businesses have adapted by offering a range of online services, including selecting and delivering Sangha Dana to temples, and even arranging religious ceremonies.

During long holiday periods, many Buddhists might choose to travel for religious purposes. Tourism businesses can capitalise on this by offering pilgrimage packages, which can increase customer engagement and revenue.

Currently, 9,919 travel agencies are operating in Thailand, with a total capital of 35.318 billion baht. Pilgrimage tours not only fulfil spiritual desires but also benefit local economies by supporting related businesses like souvenir shops, hotels, and restaurants.