Thailand and US to begin trade tariff talks

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has announced that Thailand and the United States are currently in talks, set to initiate technical-level discussions regarding the US tariff regime. Both countries have been actively preparing for these discussions, with the Thai Cabinet approving a negotiation framework last on June 10.

On June 7, the US expressed its willingness to engage in talks, a move welcomed by the government, which had been previously criticised for its slow response to the tariff threat.

The minister highlighted Thailand’s proactive stance on managing US tariffs, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra establishing a US trade policy working group on January 6, chaired by Commerce Permanent Secretary Vuttikrai Leewiraphan.

The Bangkok-born PM appointed Pichai as the Chief Liaison to US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer. Initial contacts between the officials began late last year and have since gained momentum.

Pichai led a delegation of Commerce Ministry officials to Washington DC from February 4 to 8, where he engaged with high-level US officials, including members of Congress, ministers, and private sector representatives. He also requested formal meetings with Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in March.

Pichai instructed his officials, led by Vuttikrai and Department of Trade Negotiations Director-General Chotima Iemsawasdikul, to expedite discussions with both public and private sectors to develop policy proposals that enhance the Thailand-US economic partnership.

These proposals, signed by Pichai, were delivered to the USTR on May 8 and received a positive response from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. In recent months, Pichai met Greer twice: first at the 2025 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Joint Statement in Jeju, South Korea, in May and again at the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting 2025 in Paris this month.

During these meetings, Pichai reiterated Thailand’s readiness to negotiate trade tariff measures with the US. Greer expressed appreciation for Thailand’s consistent policy proposals aimed at fostering economic partnership and requested updates.

Bangkok Post reported that Greer also conveyed confidence that a formal meeting between the two sides would be arranged soon, culminating in the recent confirmation of the US’s desire to negotiate.