Royal Ploughing Ceremony kicks off Thailand’s rice planting season

Ancient ritual offers symbolic blessings as farmers nationwide brace for unpredictable monsoon conditions ahead

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
54 2 minutes read
Royal Ploughing Ceremony kicks off Thailand’s rice planting season
Pictures courtesy of Matichon

The Royal Ploughing Ceremony, held at Sanam Luang today, marked the beginning of the rice planting season in Thailand. King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida presided over the annual event.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, members of the Cabinet, and diplomatic representatives were also in attendance. The ceremony, a traditional ritual promoting good fortune and agricultural prosperity, coincides with the sixth lunar month, a time deemed optimal for farming.

Prayoon Insakul, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, served as the Lord of the Plough, while Thirada Wongkudlao and Waraporn Wilaimaat acted as the ladies carrying gold baskets. Chantisara Areesawat and Apichaya Fusang carried silver baskets. The oxen used in the ceremony, Phra Ko Pho and Phra Ko Phiang, were accompanied by reserve oxen Phra Ko Phoem and Phra Ko Phun.

Royal Ploughing Ceremony kicks off Thailand's rice planting season | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The ceremony began with Prayoon and the ladies processing past the royal pavilion. After paying respects, they moved to the ceremonial field. Officials guided the oxen to the plough, and the Lord of the Plough adorned the oxen and plough, marking the beginning of the ceremonial ploughing.

The ploughing consisted of three rounds clockwise, followed by another three rounds during which five varieties of rice seeds were sown, totalling 4,880 kilogrammes in weight. These varieties included Jasmine Rice 105, RD79, RD85, RD99 (Hom Klong Luang 72), RDJ1 (Wang Thong 72), RD6, and RD24 (Sakon Nakhon 72).

Royal Ploughing Ceremony kicks off Thailand's rice planting season | News by Thaiger

Royal Ploughing Ceremony kicks off Thailand's rice planting season | News by Thaiger

After the seed sowing, the oxen were released, and the Lord of the Plough, along with the ladies, returned to the pavilion. Brahmin priests conducted a fortune-telling ritual using seven items of food: rice, corn, green beans, sesame seeds, liquor, water, and grass. It was observed that the oxen consumed water, grass, and liquor.

This indicated a prediction of adequate water supply and agricultural abundance, with expected improvements in transportation and international trade leading to economic prosperity.

Royal Ploughing Ceremony kicks off Thailand's rice planting season | News by Thaiger

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to outstanding national farmers and agricultural organisations. The Lord of the Plough, accompanied by the procession, moved to the Chitralada Palace demonstration rice field to sow seeds.

Royal Ploughing Ceremony kicks off Thailand's rice planting season | News by Thaiger

Royal Ploughing Ceremony kicks off Thailand's rice planting season | News by Thaiger

King Maha Vajiralongkorn later granted permission for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to distribute 2,743 kilogrammes of royal rice seeds from the 2023 experimental royal project at Chitralada. These seeds, packaged in plastic, are to be distributed nationwide to farmers and interested citizens as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in agriculture, KhaoSod reported.

Royal Ploughing Ceremony kicks off Thailand's rice planting season | News by Thaiger

Royal Ploughing Ceremony kicks off Thailand's rice planting season | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Foundation opposes cable car in Phu Kradueng National Park Thailand News

Foundation opposes cable car in Phu Kradueng National Park

9 minutes ago
Royal Ploughing Ceremony kicks off Thailand&#8217;s rice planting season Thailand News

Royal Ploughing Ceremony kicks off Thailand’s rice planting season

9 minutes ago
Tunisian man tries to swap clamped tyre, gets caught in the act Phuket News

Tunisian man tries to swap clamped tyre, gets caught in the act

26 minutes ago
Nan hit by two tremors after Nakhon Si Thammarat quake damage Northern Thailand News

Nan hit by two tremors after Nakhon Si Thammarat quake damage

26 minutes ago
Labour minister vows to slash work deaths by 2030 Thailand News

Labour minister vows to slash work deaths by 2030

32 minutes ago
Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Udon Thani, leaving homes damaged Thailand News

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Udon Thani, leaving homes damaged

37 minutes ago
Rayong MP exposes illegal Chinese lobster factory operation Crime News

Rayong MP exposes illegal Chinese lobster factory operation

51 minutes ago
Tsunami alert: Phuket braces for large-scale emergency drill Phuket News

Tsunami alert: Phuket braces for large-scale emergency drill

53 minutes ago
Bangkok woman arrested for mule account scam involvement Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for mule account scam involvement

1 hour ago
Thailand’s bold ‘3 Cuts’ plan cripples border call centres Thailand News

Thailand’s bold ‘3 Cuts’ plan cripples border call centres

1 hour ago
Bangkok motorcycle repairman shot dead over pawn dispute Bangkok News

Bangkok motorcycle repairman shot dead over pawn dispute

1 hour ago
Thai teen in coma after hospital allegedly dismisses snake bite as unimportant Thailand News

Thai teen in coma after hospital allegedly dismisses snake bite as unimportant

1 hour ago
Polish tourist drowns in Phuket after morning swim Phuket News

Polish tourist drowns in Phuket after morning swim

1 hour ago
Security guard shot dead at Bangkok waste centre, suspect sought Bangkok News

Security guard shot dead at Bangkok waste centre, suspect sought

2 hours ago
Teen arrested in Bangkok with firearm for self-defence Bangkok News

Teen arrested in Bangkok with firearm for self-defence

2 hours ago
Nowhere to hide: &#8216;Digital Crime Clock&#8217; targets Pattaya&#8217;s criminals Pattaya News

Nowhere to hide: ‘Digital Crime Clock’ targets Pattaya’s criminals

2 hours ago
Thai weather alert: storms and strong winds in 53 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thai weather alert: storms and strong winds in 53 provinces

2 hours ago
Doctors disciplined over Thaksin’s hospital stay amid ethics probe Thailand News

Doctors disciplined over Thaksin’s hospital stay amid ethics probe

17 hours ago
North Thailand home invaders arrested with 20 guns and ammo Thailand News

North Thailand home invaders arrested with 20 guns and ammo

17 hours ago
Chumphon chief faces backlash over monitor lizard cooking (video) Thailand News

Chumphon chief faces backlash over monitor lizard cooking (video)

17 hours ago
Bangkok SWAT busts online gun dealers selling modified weapons Bangkok News

Bangkok SWAT busts online gun dealers selling modified weapons

18 hours ago
Compensation for SAO building collapse victims to begin tomorrow Bangkok News

Compensation for SAO building collapse victims to begin tomorrow

18 hours ago
15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach Phuket News

15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach

19 hours ago
2 Thai attackers assault and try to urinate on victim in game dispute Thailand News

2 Thai attackers assault and try to urinate on victim in game dispute

19 hours ago
Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety Bangkok News

Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety

19 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
54 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai royals to enhance ties with Bhutan in April state visit

Thai royals to enhance ties with Bhutan in April state visit

2 weeks ago
Rice and fall: Thai fragrant rice at risk as US tariffs give Vietnam edge

Rice and fall: Thai fragrant rice at risk as US tariffs give Vietnam edge

Friday, April 4, 2025
Thai king and queen to make historic state visit to Bhutan

Thai king and queen to make historic state visit to Bhutan

Friday, April 4, 2025
Thai delegation aims for 7.3 billion baht rice deal in South Africa

Thai delegation aims for 7.3 billion baht rice deal in South Africa

Monday, March 24, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x