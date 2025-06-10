MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy

MK Restaurants has been forced to address a growing backlash after its latest all-you-can-eat buffet promotion left many customers frustrated and hungry.

The chain, famous for its suki dishes, launched the MK-Koom-Koom Eat All You Can promotion yesterday, June 9, offering diners unlimited premium dishes for just 299 baht. However, the overwhelming response to the offer quickly spiralled into a food shortage fiasco, causing long wait times and angry complaints.

The promotion, which runs until June 30, includes unlimited servings of premium items like Australian brisket, sliced pork, tender pork, and seasoned seaweed.

If diners are in groups of four or more, they also get free unlimited freshwater prawns.

Sounds too good to pass up, right? Unfortunately, for many, the reality was far from the promise of endless feasting.

The campaign triggered huge crowds at various MK branches, resulting in long queues and understaffed locations struggling to keep up with the demand.

Several patrons took to social media to express their frustration, reporting that some popular dishes were unavailable and that food was running out faster than it could be replenished.

One customer shared their experience on Facebook.

“The food never arrived, and we had to wait forever for refills. The restaurant just couldn’t keep up.”

In response to the backlash, MK Restaurants issued a public apology, acknowledging the issues and vowing to improve service.

In a statement shared today, June 10, the company said sorry.

“We sincerely apologise to all customers who experienced delays or incomplete service. We are fully aware of the issues encountered at some branches and are working urgently to resolve them.”

To address the shortages and delays, MK Restaurants promised to deploy additional staff and expedite food replenishment at all locations.

The company also encouraged diners to check with their local branch for availability before visiting, to avoid any further disappointment, reported Bangkok Post.

While the promotion is still running, it’s clear that MK Restaurants needs to adjust its operations to handle the massive demand. What was meant to be a treat for budget-conscious diners has turned into a lesson in logistics for one of Thailand’s most beloved restaurant chains.