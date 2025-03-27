Phuket rolls out EV buses to boost tourism and reduce pollution

Phuket is set to introduce two new 18-seat open-top electric buses to enhance its tourism appeal. These environmentally friendly vehicles aim to tackle pollution and PM2.5 dust issues while serving as promotional tools for tourism, according to Saroj Angkanapilas, Mayor of Phuket municipality.

The buses are adorned with illustrations of the area’s distinctive Sino-European architecture, highlighting the Old Town’s cultural heritage. Electric Vehicles (Thailand) Plc has supplied these city tour buses.

In addition to the new buses, Phuket is investing in security enhancements, including the installation of additional cameras in the three main public parks, at 26 intersections, and across 33 communities.

These CCTV cameras will operate 24/7, transmitting data to the island’s command centre. This initiative aims to improve safety, protect residents and tourists, and enhance the island’s overall quality of life.

Phuket’s Saphan Hin Sports Centre is preparing to host two significant international sports events this year.

The Toyota Phuket International Series 2025, an annual badminton competition, will take place at Gymnasium 2 from April 1-6. Meanwhile, the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2025 is scheduled for Gymnasium 1 from August 22-27.

These events are expected to boost tourism, promote sports tourism in the province, and increase local incomes. The 4,000-seat gymnasium will be the main venue for both competitions. However, renovations at Saphan Hin Sports Centre are planned for later, leading to its closure to the public from June onwards, reported Bangkok Post.

Screenshot from IQAir

In similar news, hazardous levels of ultrafine dust have been detected across northern, northeastern, and other regions, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

As of 7am yesterday, March 26, GISTDA reported that 43 provinces experienced unsafe levels of particulate matter (PM2.5), which are smaller than 2.5 micrometres in diameter.

Eighteen of these provinces, mainly in the north and northeast, recorded red levels, indicating hazardous conditions. The government deems PM2.5 levels safe if they do not exceed 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre of air over a 24-hour period.