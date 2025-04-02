Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations

Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations
The 46th Bangkok International Motor Show has revved up excitement, attracting a wave of car enthusiasts and driving a major spike in vehicle reservations, especially for new xEV (electric) models.

With the show now at its midway point, organisers are reporting impressive results, particularly from eco-conscious consumers keen on the future of electric vehicles (EVs).

Jaturon Komolmit, deputy chairman and chief operating officer of Grand Prix International Public Company Limited, revealed that car reservations have surged by 29% compared to last year. During the first week of the event, a total of 24,744 vehicles were reserved.

This impressive figure doesn’t yet include bookings made on the final day by some brands, meaning the total could increase further as the event wraps up next week.

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

The sharp rise in reservations has exceeded organisers’ expectations, thanks to the active participation of multiple xEV dealers and the unveiling of several groundbreaking electric models at the show.

As the event continues, it’s clear that electric vehicles are taking centre stage, drawing attention from both eco-conscious buyers and technology enthusiasts alike.

Visitors to the motor show, which runs from March 26 to April 6 at Impact Challenger Hall 1-3 and Forum Hall 4 in Muang Thong Thani, are in for a treat.

The event is a comprehensive showcase of the latest in automotive technology, including the newest electric vehicle innovations designed to deliver performance and environmental benefits.

In addition to viewing the latest car models, attendees can try their luck in exciting prize draws, adding an extra layer of excitement to their visit.

With many brands on display, the motor show offers a unique opportunity to experience the future of driving, explore various car options, and secure a reservation for a new vehicle, reported KhaoSod.

As the show continues to captivate visitors, the final reservation numbers are eagerly awaited, providing a clearer picture of year-on-year growth and the increasing consumer shift towards electric vehicles in Thailand.

Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations

