Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Thursday, March 20, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Tesla & EV cars Thailand Facebook

According to a recent survey by NielsenIQ Thailand, Tesla has emerged as the dominant force in Thailand’s electric vehicle (EV) market, with the highest satisfaction score of 890.

The result comes from the Electric Vehicle Ownership Satisfaction (EVOSS) study, which measures consumer satisfaction with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Manenatta Jirasevijinda, Senior Director of Automotive Industry Insights at NielsenIQ Thailand and Japan, explained that the EVOSS study evaluates key factors influencing customer satisfaction, including driving experience, ownership costs, charging convenience, after-sales service, and in-vehicle technology.

The survey uses a 1,000-point scale, where a higher score indicates greater satisfaction.

Photo courtesy of ThaiPR.NET

In Thailand, the overall satisfaction score for EV ownership stands at 880 points, with home charging convenience scoring the highest at 895.

This reflects the widespread satisfaction with the accessibility and ease of use for charging at home, as 84% of respondents primarily charge their vehicles at home. However, ownership costs, including electricity expenses, maintenance fees, and vehicle prices, scored the lowest at 863 points.

The survey also revealed the top factors influencing EV purchase decisions: design (61%), driving performance (59%), quality and reliability (58%), and driving range (52%).

Interestingly, the majority of EV owners in Thailand buy EVs as an additional car, rather than replacing their existing one, highlighting diverse usage needs.

Tesla outshone its competitors with standout scores in four key areas:

  • Safety and technology: 905 points
  • Driving enjoyment: 899 points
  • Quality and reliability: 894 points
  • Driving range: 883 points

These impressive figures helped Tesla achieve the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 81, demonstrating strong brand advocacy and reinforcing its leadership in Thailand’s EV market.

Manenatta also stressed the importance of managing customer dissatisfaction and providing transparent information, especially about driving range, to maintain consumer confidence, reported The Nation.

The NielsenIQ study was conducted between October and November last year, with 1,060 BEV/PHEV owners participating in both online surveys and face-to-face interviews.

These findings offer valuable insights for automakers to refine their products, enhance after-sales services, and build on the growing demand for electric vehicles in Thailand.

Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

