Thaksin pushes for high EV tax to protect Thailand’s car industry

Ex-PM suggests local content requirement for imported electric vehicles to foster industry growth

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 2, 2025
278 2 minutes read
Thaksin pushes for high EV tax to protect Thailand’s car industry | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Nikkei Asia

Could the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) be putting Thailand’s homegrown auto industry at risk? Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra thinks so, and he’s pushing for drastic tax changes to protect local manufacturers from foreign competition.

Thaksin has called for a high excise tax to be imposed on imported EVs that contain minimal local content, in a bid to protect Thailand’s domestic car industry. Thaksin’s comments come amidst concerns that free trade agreements (FTAs), particularly the ASEAN-China FTA, have led to a flood of imported EVs with zero tariffs, undermining local manufacturers.

The ex-PM proposed that imported EVs should include a minimum level of local content, such as car seats, to ensure the continued growth of Thailand’s automotive sector. This follows the FTA with China, which removed import tariffs on vehicles, including EVs, allowing cheaper foreign cars to flood the market.

Thaksin pushes for high EV tax to protect Thailand’s car industry | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bloomberg

In response to these concerns, the Excise Department has announced plans to revise the country’s excise tax structure. Under the new proposal, vehicles with a high percentage of domestically manufactured components will be taxed at a lower rate than fully imported models. This measure aims to incentivise manufacturers to increase the use of local parts, helping to safeguard the Thai auto industry.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul explained:

“The goal is to support the domestic auto parts industry by encouraging the use of locally made components.”

However, analysts speculate that these measures may also be a response to ongoing tariff threats from the United States, which could impact Thailand’s export market.

Related Articles
Thaksin pushes for high EV tax to protect Thailand’s car industry | News by Thaiger
Photo of Paopoom Rojanasakul courtesy of Bangkok Post

Sompop Manarungsan, an economist, pointed out that the reduction in tariffs on American cars won’t significantly affect Thailand’s automotive market. He said that American manufacturers are already struggling to compete with Southeast Asian automakers in terms of parts prices and model updates. Moreover, American vehicles have limited market share in countries like Japan, despite low tariffs.

As Thailand transitions to becoming an EV production hub, the rise of electric vehicles presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

From 2022 to 2024, EV registrations soared, with BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs experiencing a sharp rise. The Thai government has been actively promoting EV production, attracting massive investments in both EV production and infrastructure.

Yet, while the domestic market for EVs is growing, intense competition from foreign brands has caused some Chinese EV manufacturers to withdraw, returning government subsidies and facing penalties for not meeting local production requirements, reported Bangkok Post.

Thailand’s ambitious EV strategy is seen as crucial for the country’s future as a regional EV export hub, with investments in manufacturing, charging stations, and battery production continuing to grow.

By 2030, Thailand aims to become a leader in EV production in Southeast Asia, with a focus on locally produced components to bolster both the industry and the environment.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand unveils new traffic ticket formats from August 4 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils new traffic ticket formats from August 4

2 hours ago
Bangkok man nabbed for selling bank accounts in fraud case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man nabbed for selling bank accounts in fraud case

3 hours ago
Pattaya police crack down on illegal sidecar vendors | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police crack down on illegal sidecar vendors

3 hours ago
Thaksin pushes for high EV tax to protect Thailand’s car industry | Thaiger Business News

Thaksin pushes for high EV tax to protect Thailand’s car industry

3 hours ago
Phuket sand fence project launched to combat coastal erosion | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket sand fence project launched to combat coastal erosion

4 hours ago
Phayao lottery vendor helps friend win 12 million baht prize | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Phayao lottery vendor helps friend win 12 million baht prize

4 hours ago
Pattaya launches eco-tourism project to boost marine life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya launches eco-tourism project to boost marine life

5 hours ago
Etihad’s A321LR brings luxury to Phuket flights | Thaiger Phuket News

Etihad’s A321LR brings luxury to Phuket flights

6 hours ago
Love triangle turns deadly in Bangkok minibus shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Love triangle turns deadly in Bangkok minibus shooting

6 hours ago
Sweden denies stopping fighter jet deal with Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Sweden denies stopping fighter jet deal with Thailand

6 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s Srisoonthorn Road upgrade gains massive public backing | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Srisoonthorn Road upgrade gains massive public backing

7 hours ago
Thailand deluge: Nan province hit by worst flood in 40 years | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thailand deluge: Nan province hit by worst flood in 40 years

7 hours ago
Chiang Rai MP booted over budget scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai MP booted over budget scandal

7 hours ago
South Korean tourist assaulted in Pattaya robbery gone wrong | Thaiger Pattaya News

South Korean tourist assaulted in Pattaya robbery gone wrong

8 hours ago
Thunderstorms set to batter Thailand’s southern coast | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms set to batter Thailand’s southern coast

8 hours ago
British woman in Thailand raves over epic English roast fix (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

British woman in Thailand raves over epic English roast fix (video)

1 day ago
Thai woman dies after crashing SUV into parked truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after crashing SUV into parked truck in Pattaya

1 day ago
Vietnam eyes Phuket for tourism and trade boost | Thaiger Phuket News

Vietnam eyes Phuket for tourism and trade boost

1 day ago
Pattaya gridlock sparks calls for urgent rail fix | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gridlock sparks calls for urgent rail fix

1 day ago
Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route

1 day ago
Thailand shows its side of border conflict to foreign ambassadors | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand shows its side of border conflict to foreign ambassadors

1 day ago
Bank of Thailand may cut rates amid US tariff concerns | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand may cut rates amid US tariff concerns

1 day ago
Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack

1 day ago
Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown

1 day ago
Graveyard curse on Hun Sen sparks Thai lottery frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Graveyard curse on Hun Sen sparks Thai lottery frenzy (video)

1 day ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 2, 2025
278 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x