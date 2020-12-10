Business
Monopoly comes to Phuket, but don’t Go To Jail!
You may not be able to physically visit the world famous holiday island right now, but you can buy and trade property along it’s best known streets – all whilst sitting at home and playing Phuket Monopoly with your family. You can also get “free parking”, usually at a premium in Phuket’s most popular towns. But make sure you don’t Go To Jail”.
With over a billion players worldwide and editions in 114 countries, Monopoly has long been a family favourite around the globe. Now, for the first time, Phuket will be getting its own edition of the world-famous board game. Winning Moves, who will be producing Phuket Monopoly under official license from Hasbro, say that the game will be sold exclusively through local businesses from next summer 2021.
And local residents and expats of Phuket will now have the opportunity to help produce this customised version of the world-famous game.
Each of the Monopoly spaces (28 in all) will be replaced with familiar locations around Phuket. Many of the Chance and Community Chest cards will also be getting a Phuket-themed makeover.
From Thursday December 10, 2020, suggestions will be welcomed on which locations people would like to see featured through the Phuket Monopoly Facebook page.
Jennifer Lau from Winning Moves UK, who is producing the game under official license from Hasbro who own Monopoly, commented “There are so many beautiful locations around Phuket that we want to fit on the board. We want this to be an accurate representation of Phuket, so we would love everyone to send their recommendations for what they would like to see included.”
Mr Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East & Americas) says “We are so excited to see Phuket as the first Asian destination to feature on the famous Monopoly board. Phuket is a world-class holiday destination and one of Thailand’s most popular islands so we can’t wait to see it brought to life through one of the world’s best-loved games.”
“Phuket Monopoly is a fun way to showcase the variety the island has to offer from its beautiful beaches, historic old town, temples, night markets and restaurants to national parks, spas, golf courses and luxury hotels. It’s not just a great keepsake to remind travellers of their amazing holiday but an entertaining way to plan a trip to Thailand too!”
The game itself will be colour-themed in different sets, from tourism to culture, shopping to business, to the most iconic attractions.
“Anything and everything will be considered, from the National Park to Patong Beach, Island boat tours through to the fantastic restaurants in the area.”
Suggestions can also be sent via email to phuket@winningmoves.co.uk as well as the Phuket Monopoly Facebook page.
Business
Air Asia to focus on ASEAN expansion, as CEO expresses cautious optimism for 2021
Air Asia’s chief executive, Tony Fernandes, says the low-cost carrier is planning to expand its presence in Southeast Asia and is in talks to form 3 new airlines. He points out that people still want to travel, and that demand makes him hopeful air travel could be back to its pre-Covid numbers within 6 – 12 months.
“At the right time we will make the announcements, but definitely our strength is Southeast Asia and that’s where most of our expansion is going to be over the next 2 to 3 years.”
Just 3 weeks ago, AirAsia Japan Co has filed for bankruptcy with the Tokyo District Court after rumours the month before the Japanese franchise would cease operations due to the weak demand caused by regional border closures and the weakness in aviation business.
But flights between Japan and destinations such as Bangkok are being operated by other AirAsia subsidiaries.
The Japanese arm of Malaysia’s AirAsia Group Bhd received a provisional administration order from the court 3 weeks ago.
“Given AirAsia Japan’s current financial position, we regret to inform that AirAsia Japan is currently unable to settle the outstanding refunds. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers who have used or booked AirAsia Japan flights.”
Tony Fernandes says domestic air travel in Thailand is already back to where it was prior to the pandemic* and is likely to surpass previous levels by the end of the year. He adds that Air Asia’s business as more of a medium-haul carrier than a long-haul operation, will stand it in good stead.
Meanwhile, Fernandes says Air Asia is turning a lot of its aircraft into cargo planes, while assessing its AirAsia India operation, a joint venture with the Tata Group. The carrier is also moving further into the digital sphere. Air Asia recently launched a “super app”, offering digital payment services, delivery services, and an e-commerce platform… and flights.
Fernandes says Air Asia’s digital business is already further ahead than expected, with the carrier applying for digital banking licences in a number of countries in Southeast Asia. It’s understood the company plans to roll out financial lending in Malaysia from January, and also has plans for the insurance and wealth management sectors.
*Fact check – Domestic flight demand in Thailand is currently back to around 60-70% of pre-Covid levels, not back to the same level.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Jett Gunther visits Bangkok’s Chinatown and discusses why you should buy gold in Thailand, and how.
Bangkok is home to one of the largest Chinatowns in the world, and the Chinese love gold! Not only is gold highly regarded as a sacred metal, gold has held its value for thousands of years! In the past 20 years alone, the price of gold has gone up almost 500%! Gold is also a great diversifier to your stock portfolio. Compared to the stock market, gold tends to just do its own thing. Even when stocks crash, gold is often not affected.
Thai gold is 96.5%, which is a little over 23 karat. This is considered very high by international standards. In other countries, it’s common to find purities as low as 18K, 14K or even 9K.
Love it or hate it, Thai gold comes in this distinctly bright, almost “cartoonish” yellow, while gold in other countries are much darker.
One of the best things about buying gold in Thailand is that if you buy gold jewelry, the craftsman fee is incredibly cheap, sometimes as little as 35 dollars. In many countries, the craftsman fee can cost even more than the gold itself!
One thing to keep in mind is Thailand has its own unit system for gold. Whereas gold is internationally quoted in ounces, Thai gold is quoted in baht. One baht is a little over half an oz, 0.54oz to be exact.
There's also some pitfalls you should be aware of.
Business
FazWaz accelerates growth in SE Asia property market with latest funding round
FazWaz, a leading real estate transaction marketplace headquartered in Bangkok, has raised a new round of funding to accelerate growth into 2021. Serial investor and Online Marketplaces Chairman Simon Baker via CAV Investment Group says he’s been closely following FazWaz for the last 3 years since they first attended our Property Portal Watch Conferences in 2017.
“I believe that their mission to use technology to streamline the end-to-end real estate transaction process is the future for real estate sales. Brennan Campbell and his team are very well positioned to be a global leader in real estate e-transactions.”
The latest round of funding will be used to invest further into the marketing, data and technology to ultimately drive FazWaz brand awareness and grow its market share. FazWaz had gone against the traditional startup route and remained 100% bootstrapped for its first 4 years of business while showing 100% growth year on year.
Also participating in the funding round for FazWaz were 500Tuk Tuks, Aries Capital (Indonesian family fund), and Alpha Founders Capital.
Having been launched just under 5 years ago by expat entrepreneurs Paul Trayman, Brennan Campbell and Michael Kenner, the brand has expanded across south east Asia with the latest country launch being Cambodia in November. The portal is looking to digitise property transactions in the country and can count some 500,000 visitors per month to its main Thai site having overtaken some big names to rank in the top 3 property portal sites in the country.
Brennan Campbell, Founder & CEO of FazWaz, says that we now live in an on-demand, digital-first society where users want efficient access to products and services at the click of a button.
“The real estate industry is no different and users are demanding a better online search and offline service experience. As a mission-driven business, the funding and expertise brought on in this round of investment moves us closer to our goal of empowering consumers to make more efficient and informed real estate decisions.”
FazWaz is one of an increasing number of property marketplaces with an end-to-end model that seeks to bring transactions online with users able to make an offer directly on the platform.
Johannes von Rohr, General Partner at Alpha Founders Capital says that Thailand’s proptech (property technology) scene is seeing an exciting amount of activity with two well-known major M&A deals in 2020, one being for Kaidee.com and another being Hipflat.com.
"At the same time, a large amount of investment pours into startups tackling the fragmented real estate market. FazWaz re-envision the real estate sales process with technology. We are excited to back FazWaz as they now enter into the next significant phase of growth."
- ข่าวประเทศไทย4 days ago
หวยฮานอย 15 12 63 ตรวจหวยฮานอย 15 ธ.ค. 63
- Thailand3 days ago
Cannabis no longer a Category 5 narcotic… except for the buds
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
- Thailand3 days ago
Property developers eye Elite Card residence scheme, amid interest from nationals of China, Hong Kong, Germany
- ข่าวประเทศไทย4 days ago
ราคาทอง 15 ธ.ค. 63 ราคาทองวันนี้ ทองขึ้น 50 บาท ทองรูปพรรณบาทละ 26,600
- Thailand3 days ago
Addition of 1 million hotel nights delayed as fraud detected in domestic travel scheme
- Air Pollution3 days ago
PM orders government agencies to get tough on air pollution
- Thailand3 days ago
New Smart Visa rules in the works for digital nomads in Thailand
Toby Andrews
Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 8:39 am
I hope they make it authentic by putting a chance card in stating: pay bribe.
jesus monroe
Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 12:38 pm
Haha….what about a soapy bar square to land on too?
Strider
Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 8:45 am
And so the negative, sarcastic suggestions begin. How did I know that was going to happen?
Toby Andrews
Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:22 am
YEAH you know everything right!
EdwardV
Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:00 am
One of the community chest cards should read – “collect tea money”.
Mr cynic
Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 3:48 pm
Perhaps the board should be bilingual with the property priced appropriately in squiggly script also.