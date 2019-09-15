Large Thai business feeling the effects of US-China trade war, rise of the baht | The Thaiger

Business
Large Thai business feeling the effects of US-China trade war, rise of the baht
So what do Thailand’s big banks say?
The ongoing US-China trade war and the appreciation of the Thai baht against other currencies is now starting to impact larger corporates in Thailand.
Wasin Saiyawan, senior executive vice president and chief of wholesale banking at Siam Commercial Bank says, that although large businesses are resilient to any impact and their ability to repay debt remained sound compared with small and medium-sized enterprises, the prolonged trade war is starting to impact their revenue and sales.
Wasin doesn’t expect growth in lending to large clients. Currently outstanding loans to large corporates stands at 900 billion baht.
“Bad debts or non-performing loans account for 1% of total loans and the bank would try to prevent it rising over 2%.”
Senathip Sripaipan, chief wholesale banking officer at TMB Bank, says that some large corporates have delayed investments, especially in overseas projects, because of the impact of the slow growth of the global economy and the ongoing trade war.
The bank is worried about large agri-business firms. The bank has not yet seen signs of debt default or rising bad debt.
“But we have to closely monitor them.”
Payong Srivanich, president and CEO of Krungthai Bank, said that some big businesses have started to cut their capacity utilisation from full utilisation to about 70%. Some property developers are also delaying their investments in new projects.
Pornchai Padmindra, co-head for wholesale banking and head of corporate banking and investment banking at CIMB Thailand, said that the trade war and the global slowdown had some impact on large firms.
Some of them have started to relocate their production base to avoid the impact of tariff hikes. “Big corporates could export their products to new markets,” he added.
SOURCE: The Nation
US Fed poised to cut rates this week
Facing a dauntingly uncertain economic horizon and constant criticism, including insults and demands for stimulus from the US president, the US Federal Reserve is set to cut interest rates this week.
In speeches and public appearances, Chairman Jerome Powell promised the Fed will “act as appropriate” to preserve the current expansion.
While the world’s largest economy is in a “good place,” he has warned of “significant risks” to a deteriorating outlook, persistently low inflation and a trade war that looks set to drag on – views echoed by influential New York Fed President John Williams.
Futures markets overwhelmingly forecast the Fed will lower rates at the conclusion of the two-day meeting of the policy committee on Friday. And another cut before the end of the year is more likely than not.
Indeed, Kathy Bostjancic, chief US financial economist at Oxford Economics, told AFP her firm expects three more cuts this year, meaning the central bank will cut at every policy meeting left in 2019.
“It’s good that the economy is not crumbling right now,” she said, “and that’s a good time to take out some stimulus.”
Which of course raises the question: why cut rates again?
“The sky is not falling. The jobless rate has been at or near historic lows for a year and a half. Consumer spending is resilient. Inflation is firming. Wages are up. Job creation is healthy. GDP growth seems to be holding up. Business and consumer confidence are softening but still high.”
So why the pit-of-the-stomach feeling among so many?
‘Boneheads’
For starters, the only thing sustaining the US economy at the moment is consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of GDP. But by the time that starts to weaken, it will be too late – the recession will have begun already.
Hiring, while strong, has slowed. Business investment is moribund. Exports are weakening. And manufacturing – always a vital economic weather vane – is in recession.
Meanwhile, the global economy is slowing.
To top it off, Trump may not know how to end the trade fight he picked 18 months ago with China, the world’s second-largest economy.
Higher tariffs and uncertainty have moved from posing a risk to actually hurting the economy, including job losses – about 11,000 in August alone, according to one estimate.
Beijing and Washington in recent days have made olive-branch gestures, lifting market hopes of a resolution, or at the very least a truce in a conflict that deteriorated badly following the Fed’s rate cut in July.
But there is a risk the good feelings may not endure. After all, truces reached in December and June did not last long.
“We’ve been let down before,” Bostjancic said.
Policymakers face the added burden of trying to be heard over the din of Trump’s unprecedented public assaults on the central bank, she said.
Before addressing solemn commemorative ceremonies at the Pentagon on the morning of September 11, Trump took to Twitter to lambast policymakers as “boneheads.”
Since the central bank’s last policy meeting at the end of July, he has tweeted out complaints and attacks on Fed once every 22 hours on average, descending ever further into name calling and personal denigration, according to an AFP analysis of Trump’s tweets.
Despite hailing the American economy’s vigor, Trump has demanded immediate stimulus of the kind reserved for dire economic crises, calling for benchmark rates of “ZERO or less.”
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Centara signs up three more Phuket hotels
The surge of new properties continues in Phuket as the developers and Thai business leaders continue to show their confidence in Phuket as an international holiday destination.
Thai hospitality group Centara Hotels and Resorts has entered into agreements to manage three hotels on Phuket’s northern west coast in Mai Khao.
Two of the properties are currently operating, which are the Mai Khao Dream Villa Resort and the Mai Khao Hotel. The former will be part of the Centara Boutique Collection.
A third hotel, a new build 280 key resort that will debut in 2024 will be under the Centra brand.
With the new signings, Centara will have a total of nine operating and pipeline hotels in Phuket.
The most influential brands among Thailand’s millennials
PHOTO: ipg-connect.com
A report published yesterday lists the most influential brands for Thailand’s millennials, who are also known as Generation Y.
The report, carried out by Singapore think-tank Influential Brands and Bangkok-based brand agency Neo Target, lists Lazada, Grab Taxi, The Mall, Central, Cafe Amazon, Auntie Anne’s, Krispy Kreme, Mister Donut, Watson, Taokaenoi, Jobthai.com, Acer Computer, S&P and Makro among the top brands.
It was released to coincide with the build up to the 2019 Asia CEO Summit and Award Ceremony, which sees hundreds of business professionals, from both Thailand and overseas, come together to celebrate the best in business excellence.
Millennials are now recognised as the generation that will have the most fundamental impact on the world over the next 20 years, as they tend to have higher incomes compared to other generations.
Asia, in particular, has more than one billion millennials, or approximately 86% of the world’s total “Gen Y” population.
Although the 2018 ceremony took place simultaneously in Singapore and Thailand, this year’s event will be held exclusively in Thailand in honour of the country being the chair of ASEAN 2019.
Over 150 executives from other ASEAN nations are expected to attend the ceremony at the Chatrium Hotel in Bangkok on November 19.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
