Casino clash: Paetongtarn blasts Anutin for twisting Xi’s words

Thailand’s suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra fired back at Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, accusing him of distorting Chinese President Xi Jinping’s views on Thailand’s controversial casino policy.

Speaking in her capacity as culture minister, Paetongtarn took aim at Anutin’s claim that President Xi had voiced strong objections to Thailand’s plans for entertainment complexes that include casinos.

“Xi offered various recommendations, and we listened to them. He spoke about casinos out of concern and gave advice. We explained that our policy is similar to Singapore and Macau, designed to generate income and create employment. Importantly, casinos only make up 10% of the project.”

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

She accused Anutin of deliberately twisting the discussion to stir public fear.

“We explained it the same way we explain it to Thai people – that it’s not all about casinos,” the 38 year old Pheu Thai leader said. “But he came and told it in another way, just stirring up trouble.”

Photo of Anutin Charnvirakul courtesy of Nation TV

Anutin had posted on Facebook that Chinese leadership raised objections to the casino plans three separate times during official meetings, even requesting that Thailand abandon the policy.

He blamed the legislation for souring diplomatic ties and claimed this rift led to a dramatic 90% drop in Chinese tourist arrivals – a decline he described as causing “unprecedented damage” to Thailand’s tourism sector.

According to Anutin, the fallout has hit nearly every corner of the travel economy, including hotels, restaurants, shops, and street vendors who rely heavily on Chinese visitors. While he welcomed the recent withdrawal of the casino bill, Anutin insisted his party would only support the government if the plan were permanently scrapped rather than merely delayed, reported KhaoSod English.

Paetongtarn dismissed these accusations as political theatre.

“Not long after Anutin left his position, he forgot the reason why Chinese tourists don’t come to Thailand,” she said. “It’s because of safety issues, which were the responsibility of the Interior Minister, a position he held at the time.”

The embattled PM also highlighted ongoing problems such as call centre scams, water shortages, and power cuts as far bigger deterrents to Chinese tourists than any proposed casino.

“Orders were given repeatedly, but were very difficult to implement. And why is Anutin speaking up today? Let the people see for themselves what the reason is.”

