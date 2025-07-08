Casino chaos: Thailand scraps gambling bill amid turmoil

Thailand’s rollercoaster ride to legalise casinos has come to a screeching halt, as the government announced it will withdraw the hotly debated Entertainment Complex Bill following fierce public backlash and a fresh wave of political upheaval.

Yesterday, July 7, Chief Government Whip Visuth Chainaroon confirmed that a motion to pull the bill from the current parliamentary session will be raised tomorrow, July 9, the very day it was originally slated for debate.

“We’re not pulling it out of fear or anything,” Visuth said. “We’d just like to communicate with the people first on the issue and clear any lingering doubts.”

The government had previously signalled plans to delay the bill’s introduction to allow more time to reassure the public. Concerns have centred on potential spikes in gambling addiction, crime, and money laundering if casinos were to be legalised.

But the political landscape shifted dramatically in recent days, leaving the ruling coalition on shaky ground. The Bhumjaithai Party, a critical ally that opposed the casino plan, quit the coalition, while Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended over alleged ethical misconduct.

The 38 year old Paetongtarn is now battling legal troubles linked to a leaked phone call in which she criticised the Royal Thai Army’s handling of a border standoff with Cambodia.

With no clear parliamentary majority, passing any controversial legislation has become a daunting challenge. Analysts warn that the government could struggle to move forward with key proposals, including the budget bill scheduled for crucial readings in August.

The decision to yank the casino bill is a massive blow to foreign investors eyeing Thailand as Asia’s next big gambling hotspot.

Major international operators, including Galaxy Entertainment Group, MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts, and Melco Resorts, had all expressed interest in building lavish integrated resorts that promised to turbocharge tourism revenues.

The proposed legislation had been touted as a bold economic strategy to attract billions in foreign investment, create jobs, and inject fresh life into Thailand’s tourism sector. Tourism employs one in five Thais and accounts for around 13% of the country’s GDP, Bangkok Post reported.

However, for now, plans to transform Thailand into a casino paradise have been shelved indefinitely.

“We need to focus on stability and public confidence,” Visuth said. “The issue can wait.”