Airports of Thailand open bidding for new duty free contracts at three airports | The Thaiger

Airports of Thailand open bidding for new duty free contracts at three airports
Airports of Thailand (AoT) says they will finalise the bidding process to announce who will manage the commercial areas at three provincial airports – Phuket, Had Yai and Chiang Mai – on June 10.
King Power Duty Free has had a stranglehold on the duty free concession areas of the country’s four main airports but are having to bid for a renewal this year in a field of new retail bidders.
Wichai Bunyu, the senior executive vice president of AoT says today they opened up bidding for the private sector to submit its qualifications and technical and business plans to manage the commercial and tax-free areas of the three airports.
The committee will review the qualifications of the bidder, their technical and business plans and, if they make it that far, will then have their bid price revealed on June 10. He says the committee will announce the winner for all three provincial airports on that day. The winner would then be proposed to the company’s board for consideration on June 19.
King Power has already been re-awarded the concession at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Its bid guaranteed a return to AoT of over 2 billion baht per year
According to the bid rules, up to 80 per cent of the score will focus on the technical and business plan, with the remaining 20 per cent based on the monetary return to the AOT.
SOURCE: The Nation
Phuket’s new town planning code will radically change island
Thailand’s Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning is finalising sweeping new development regulations for Phuket. The island’s MICE industry is expected to be a big winner from the proposed changes (more below).
In April the draft regulations were issued for public comment and it is expected the new set of rules will come into effect over the next year, pending reviews by the Ministry of Interior.
The biggest change in the regulations will be implementation of a FAR allocation (floor area ratio) to land size that is typically used in urban locations to manage density, according to Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com.
“The existing Town & Planning act expires in March 2020 and drafts are circulating for local input, as this is a national framework under the Ministry of the Interior. The shift to a FAR based urban-type zoning and development framework is a logical move and addresses the reality of the island becoming an urbanised entity. It’s certainly a move in the right direction.”
“Expect a rapid escalation of permit applications by developers looking to get in front of the changes over the next few months, though its not yet clear when the final rules will come into effect.”
Meanwhile, Phuket’s MICE industry (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), are about to get a big infrastructure boost. As south east asia’s most popular holiday island for decades, it has suffered from not being able to host large meetings due to the lack of facilities for anything other than small conferences and events. That’s about to change according to Thapana Boonyapravit, president of the Thai Association for Town Planning.
He notes that the boom is made possible by a new town planning blueprint to regulate land use and infrastructure development.
Controversially, the report includes new developments along the crowded west coast and would allow developers to construct buildings up to 15 storeys high along the coast. And up to 25 storeys high in the centre areas of the island.
But Khun Thapana says that the new town plan provisions could attract up to 300 billion baht of investment for the island.
- Government plans to spend one billion baht constructing four convention centres, each with a 3,000 pax capacity
- A MICE district will be constructed near Patong Beach in the next five years
- Roads to the Airport will be upgraded and new public bus serves added
- A new Airport would be constructed at a cost of 70 billion baht
- 280 billion baht budget to construct 70,000 new residential homes
Khun Thapana says that the full implementation of he new town planning blueprint will drive up property prices by two or three times.
Patong businessman blames “State sponsored extortion” for town’s latest tourism woes
Patong’s best known businessmen and local identity Peechawut ‘Prab’ Keesin, son of long-serving Patong Mayor Pian Keesin, has posted claims saying that “state sponsored extortion”, in the form of taxes, is forcing prices up for tourists. His post, along with photos of empty Patong streets, says the charges are forcing businesses out and tourists to leave.
“Patong is now facing economic problems as it is now the low season, as well as the country’s economic situation. Not many tourists are in Patong.”
“At the same time with the new tax calculation the Excise Department are trying to take 11% tax from the income of entertainment operators each month.”
He paints a gloomy picture for the party town which, despite incredible growth over the past two decades, sees its allure fading amongst a maturing Phuket tourism industry and changing customer demographic.
“About 35 percent of the entertainment operators have closed down. Many people are being unemployed.”
Prab says it’s only a matter of time before prices for tourists would rise, that’s on top of the high baht which means that many world currencies are not going as far in Thailand as they used to. Prab says the situation in Patong was already very quiet and this tax would make matters worse.
His main points from the extended editorial (translated)…
- People were running scared.
- Tourists and investors were disappearing.
- New excise is 11% up.
- The local authority have “clearly never been businessmen”.
- The local people are not happy and leaving in droves.
- They don’t want ‘fools’ running the local authorities.
Khun Prab also lays the blame fairly and squarely at the door of several government ministries including the Ministry for Sports and Tourism without providing any specific grievances with the Ministry’s performance.
“We are trying to find a solution to solve all these economic issues in Patong.”
Prab’s Pisona Group (Khun Prab is President of the company) is still a powerhouse in Patong, a town long run more to the rhythm of business-politics, mystery payments and tuk tuk & taxi ‘mafias’, and less by the local municipality and police.
Many governments, officials and police have tried to step into the muddy waters of Patong’s business politics without much success over several decades. The more they’ve tried to ‘fix things up’, the more things have stayed the same.
Patong’s place as Phuket’s leading tourist destination has been overshadowed in the past decade with many more accommodation options and attractions opening up around the island, outside of Patong.
Meanwhile there have been clear efforts in recent years of Patong businesses dragging themselves kicking and screaming into the 21st Century tourism industry. But it may be too little too late.
Some of Khun Prab’s better known business involvements include Hollywood Nightclub in Bangla Road, Paradise Beachclub, Kudo Beach Club and the Patong Bay Hill Resort.
SOURCE: TNews | ThaiVisa | Facebook/Prab Keesin
President of Pisona Group and Patong’s best-known businessman, Peechawut ‘Prab’ Keesin
Thai Smile joins Star Alliance as ‘connecting partner’
Thai Smile Airways, the budget offshoot of Thai Airways, will become the “Connecting Partner” in the Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline network. Customers travelling on an itinerary which includes a transfer between a Star Alliance member airline and a Connecting Partner will be offered standard alliance benefits, such as the issue of a boarding passes for connecting flights at check-in, and automatic baggage transfer.
Once all the legal requirements are sorted out Thai Smile will become the second Connecting Partner after Juneyao Airlines, which was admitted in 2017. The relationship is expected to start at the end of this year.
The Star Alliance chief executive officer Jeffrey Goh said the alliance’s board met on the sidelines of the 75th IATA annual general meeting and approved Thai Smile’s application to join the Connecting Partner program.
The model, created by Star Alliance in 2016, is intended to complement its network of full members, which have commercial ties with every other airline in the alliance. Connecting Partners need only to have commercial relationships with a minimum of three other carriers.
When Thai Smile was launched in 2011, Thai Airways said their junior airline was intended to bridge the gap between budget carriers and full-service airlines. Thai Smile currently serves 11 destinations in Thailand and 16 destinations in Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and India.
Thai Smile officials says they are now implementing the necessary technology and commercial links to allow the carrier to begin serving Star Alliance, connecting passengers in 2020. By then the airline will offer privileges to qualifying Star Alliance Gold Status passengers travelling on connecting flights, including priority check-in, Thai Smile lounge access and priority baggage delivery.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
